BureauFax text that Messi sent to Bartomeu in August 2020 has been published – Football

The Catalan edition of Mundo Deportivo gained access to the bureaux, which striker Lionel Messi sent to Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu on 24 August 2020, and published its text.

“In accordance with clause 3.1 of the contract, which was concluded on November 25, 2017, I declare my readiness to terminate the employment contract on August 30, 2020” – this is how Messi’s message begins.

In clause 3.1. of the contract says that the agreement is valid from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2021. However, it contains a clause that a footballer can leave for free at the end of the 2019/20 season, “if he announces his desire by June 10, 2020.”

It turns out that Lionel really took advantage of the clause that was spelled out in his contract, but violated the deadlines, being 2.5 months late.

“I understand that the time frame for the right to unilaterally terminate a contract without giving reasons should be interpreted in accordance with the exceptional circumstances that developed during the 2019/20 season. We are talking about an emergency situation and force majeure that arose due to the coronavirus pandemic, ”the Bureau said.

Thus, Messi insisted that the deadline for notification of the desire to terminate the contract had not yet passed, given the “exclusivity of the 2019/20 season, which ended only yesterday, and the reluctance to harm Barcelona, ​​which ended the season on August 14 by relegation from the Champions League and returned to Catalonia on August 15 “.

Leo believed that the end of the season was August 23rd, as the Champions League final took place on that day.

“In any case, within 10 days after the end of the season, complying with the provisions set out in clause 3.1. of the contract to be interpreted in accordance with the exceptional circumstances of the 2019/20 season, I exercise the right to terminate the contract. I want to do this on August 30, 2020. All consequences will be as indicated in the above contact point 3.1.

Yours, Lionel Messi, ”the text of the bureaux concludes.

Photo: Mundo Deportivo

Note: a larger image is available by clicking.