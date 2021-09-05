Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Will Have Five Maps, Six Modes And Better Graphics – Test Details

Company Activision and studio Sledgehammer Games shared the details of the upcoming beta testing of the shooter Call of Duty: Vanguard…

Beta will receive some sound and graphics improvements based on player feedback from alpha testing, as well as customized respawn points in the mode Champion hill and more content …

In addition to Champion Hill, participants will have access to classic Team Deathmatch, Kill confirmed, Domination and Search & Destroyas well as another new mode Patrolbased on the old Hardpoint. Search & Destroy will be available on the weekend of the first week, and Patrol will open in the second week of beta. The number of cards will be increased to five, adding more to Champion Hill Hotel Royal, Gavutu, Red star and Eagle’s nest… The latter will open in the second week of the test.

A new multiplayer feature introduced in the beta will be Combat Pacing – a function that allows you to choose the intensity of the game (the number of participants in the match will depend on the size of the map):

Tactical – a classic multiplayer lobby with a tactical battle pace in the always 6 by 6 mode;

Assault – balanced pace of combat that will give you enough room to breathe and many kill targets in the mode from 20 to 28 players;

Blitz – A high-intensity lobby where players have to fight in even more crowded battles of 28 to 48 players.

Operators this time will not be four, but six. Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, Arthur Kingsley and Lucas Riggs will be joined by Daniel Takayatsu and Roland Seimet…

Beta dates:

PlayStation (pre-order only) – with ten on 13 september ;

on ; PlayStation (for all players) – with 16 on September 20 ;

on ; Xbox & PC (pre-order only) – c 16 on September 17 ;

on ; Xbox and PC (for all players) – c eighteen on September 20…

The full release of Call of Duty: Vanguard will take place on November 5th.

