Carlos Sainz: I don’t want to repeat the problems in Monza

Ferrari drivers are unhappy with the results they showed in Zandvoort, believing that they could qualify for higher places, but various problems, which still have to be dealt with, did not allow this.

Charles Leclair (5th): “To be honest, we probably surpassed Pierre Gasly in speed, who finished in front of me, but as soon as I got close to him, and the interval between cars was reduced to 2-2.5 seconds, it was even closer very hard.

The car behaved best on soft tires, especially towards the end of the segment, and we were good at working with these tires, but when we switched to Hard, it became a little more difficult. Nevertheless, we could go at a good pace, but finished only fifth – it’s a pity that we didn’t manage to compete for fourth place.

I am already looking forward to the race in Monza, because the Italian Grand Prix is ​​always a special event for Ferrari. Although I think that this track is not the best fit for our car, but it is in such situations that we need the support of tifozi even more. We have a rough idea of ​​what we can count on in Monza with its tremendous speeds, and I do not expect that there we will be in perfect shape.

However, wait and see! Let’s hope we can surprise everyone and win the race in Italy. Although I don’t think so, we will still strive for this ”.

Carlos Sainz (7th): “From the very first lap and throughout the entire race, we lacked pace, I had serious problems with the tires – the level of degradation was very high, the car was slipping a lot. Therefore, I could not ride at the pace that I showed in training on Friday. So, we need to figure out what exactly went wrong. It is necessary to analyze why during the race I had no pace at all.

Grip on the track was bad, the tires wore out very quickly – all this is not normal, because I was tuning in to fight for places in the top five, and finished only seventh. In general, it was not the best day.

The next weekend in Monza will be interesting, special for me, and I will always remember it. But first we need to analyze what happened today, because I do not want a repetition of these problems. ”