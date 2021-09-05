Chaika may cease to exist due to a player registered by Tomyu – Football

The Chaika management will assess the feasibility of the club’s continued existence based on the decisions of the RFU Dispute Resolution Chamber.

On Friday, a meeting of the RFU committee on the status of players took place, during which the registration of the “Chaika” player Marat Apshasev for “Tom” was recognized as legitimate. “Chaika” expressed disagreement with the decision and prepared a statement to the RFU Dispute Resolution Chamber.

“On September 3, a meeting of the RFU Committee on the Status of Players was held, where the issue of refusal (absolutely legitimate) by the FNL to register the current football player of“ The Seagull ”Marat Apshasev for FC“ Tom ”was considered.

During the meeting, any of our arguments and arguments were ignored. An unprecedented, future-threatening decision was made that has no justice whatsoever. In fact, based on the results of yesterday’s meeting, any football player can leave any club at a convenient moment for him, without having any good reason.

We have not received an answer to any of the questions, and all facts of violation of regulations were ignored. The club’s petitions during the meeting also received no comment. The player of “The Seagulls” Marat Apshasev was absolutely illegally registered in the EIAS RFU for “Tomyu”. The reasons for what happened were also not explained to us, and only the comment “such an order was received” was voiced.

We received official consultations from the Labor Inspectorate of the Russian Federation, the Pension Fund of Russia, which fully confirm our correctness in the subject of the proceedings – “Tom” did not and does not have the right to declare Apshasev to participate in the FNL.

In August 2021, we sent 4 letters concerning the topic of Marat Apshasev and Artem Fedchuk to the President of the RFU, but to date none of them have received a response.

Keeping the “Chaika” in mind, taking into account what happened, is not an easy decision of the president. However, it is simply impossible to exist in a situation where you are faced with such arbitrariness every day, ”the club said in a statement.

Previously “The Seagull” for organizing fixed games translated from FNL to PFL. Instead, in the second-strongest division of Russian football stayed “Tom”.

The Seagull was kicked out of the FNL because of the fixing matches three years ago – a week before the start of the season