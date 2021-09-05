Cherdantsev about Barinov and the chant about “Spartak”: “It is wrong to appoint the captain of the national team a player who allowed himself this” – Football

Match TV commentator Georgy Cherdantsev said that Lokomotiv midfielder Dmitry Barinov received the captain’s armband in the qualifying match for the 2020 World Cup between the national teams of Russia and Cyprus (2: 0).

“It is wrong to appoint the captain of the national team a football player who allowed himself what he allowed to address the club, whose fans in large numbers are also fans of the national team. I do not understand why there is such a frivolous attitude towards the issue of captaincy of the national team.

It is clear that any captain is a player of a club, and this club has a corresponding attitude of the fans of the clubs – its principal rivals. But that is precisely why the most correct atmosphere is built around the national team, when a football player becomes the captain, to whom ALL club fans are respectful. As it was with Onopko and Semak. And as it was not with Dziuba.

Not to mention the fact that the absence of a permanent captain in the national team is in itself very strange and wrong, “Cherdantsev wrote.

Recall that in May 2018, when Lokomotiv became the champion of Russia, Barinov left the mixed zone to the fans of the railroad workers and chanted the beginning of the offensive chants addressed to Spartak. It begins with the words: “I will never get tired of repeating.”