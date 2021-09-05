Chris Avellone’s words about the mass exodus of Avowed developers tried to refute

Famed screenwriter Chris Avellone (Prey, Fallout 2, Planescape Torment, and more) on Twitter has given a clear hint of the fortune of Obsidian’s Avowed. The Windows Central editor tried to refute Avellone’s words.

Chris Avellone recently tweeted about the state of Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity).

According to him, the project lost key developers, some were transferred or they quit, and they also appointed a new project director.

Windows Central editor Jez Corden tried to refute Avellone’s claim, tweeting:

“It is not true [слова Авеллона о состоянии Avowed]… I heard from people in the studio [Obisidian]that Chris’s comments were just laughed at. So…”.

It should be noted that Chris once worked for Obsidian, several times was seen in “caustic comments” about the former place of work. He once stated that he was ready to return if the Obsidian leadership was fired.