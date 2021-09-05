Chris Avellone’s words about the mass exodus of Avowed developers tried to refute

Famed screenwriter Chris Avellone (Prey, Fallout 2, Planescape Torment, and more) on Twitter has given a clear hint of the fortune of Obsidian’s Avowed. The Windows Central editor tried to refute Avellone’s words.
Chris Avellone recently tweeted about the state of Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity).
According to him, the project lost key developers, some were transferred or they quit, and they also appointed a new project director.
Windows Central editor Jez Corden tried to refute Avellone’s claim, tweeting:
“It is not true [слова Авеллона о состоянии Avowed]… I heard from people in the studio [Obisidian]that Chris’s comments were just laughed at. So…”.
It should be noted that Chris once worked for Obsidian, several times was seen in “caustic comments” about the former place of work. He once stated that he was ready to return if the Obsidian leadership was fired.
Thus, one should be skeptical about Avellone’s words about the Obsidian.
However, it is worth mentioning the enthusiast Heisenberg007, who tried to verify Avellone’s claims and shared the collected information: he noticed a small “exodus of employees”.
List:
- Jorge Salgado, Lead Area Designer, left Obsidian in May 2021 and now at High Moon Studios.
- Lucien Soulban, the lead narrative designer, left Obsidian in April 2021.
- Justin E. Bell, the studio’s sound engineer, left Obsidian in June 2021 and is now at PlayStation Studios.
- Doug Avery, Senior Quality Assurance Analyst, left Obsidian in April 2021.
- Renzo G. Heredia, Sound Designer and Senior Sound Quality Control Analyst, left Obsidian in October 2020 and now at Sony Santa Monica
- KyungKun Ko, Senior Network Engineer, left Obsidian in March 2021.
Chris Avellone has not answered yet on Twitter…