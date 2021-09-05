Coming Soon: First Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shooter Gameplay May Show At PlayStation Showcase 2021

Studio Gearbox Software will show the first gameplay of a fantasy shooter Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands soon”. The developers announced this in the official Twitter account of the game without specifying the exact time and place.

It is possible that the premiere of the gameplay of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will take place at the presentation PlayStation Showcase 2021which starts 9th of September at 23:00 Moscow time … Earlier it was announced that during the 40-minute show, players will have a glimpse of the future of the PS5 with updates from PlayStation Studios and third-party development studios, including the Randy Pitchford team.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was officially announced this June at E3 2021. The project is a spin-off of the series Borderlands and tells about Little Tina from story expansion Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep for the second part.

The game is scheduled to release in 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

