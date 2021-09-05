Cream Finance DeFi Protocol Launches On Polkadot Through Collaboration With Moonbeam

The Cream Finance decentralized protocol is being integrated with the Moonbeam smart contract platform on Polkadot. Users of the latter will be able to carry out lending and borrowing operations.

1/ @CreamdotFinance 🍦 is coming to @Polkadot via Moonbeam! This integration will 🚀 boost the Polkadot #DeFi ecosystem by bringing lending & borrowing protocol to @MoonriverNW on @KusamaNetwork and, soon, Moonbeam on @Polkadot… Read more 👇 https://t.co/PCmDSTMN3C – Moonbeam Network (@MoonbeamNetwork) September 2, 2021

At the first stage, such functionality will appear in the sister project Moonriver Network on Kusama, and later on Moonbeam on Polkadot.

“Lending and borrowing protocols are at the heart of the DeFi ecosystem. The integration will provide Moonbeam developers with a critical building block for building new decentralized finance applications on Polkadot. “– said Moonbeam founder Derek Yu.

Thanks to the initiative, users will be able to store Moonbeam and Moonriver tokens in Ethereum wallets and use them in the DeFi ecosystem, the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization. In Polkadot, decentralized finance enthusiasts will be able to access assets from other parachains.

Before Cream Finance, teams from projects such as Equilibrium, Ocean Protocol, SushiSwap, Balancer, IDEX announced the integration with the Ethereum-compatible platform Moonbeam.

Recall that the developers of Cream Finance will reimburse the affected users for the losses as a result of the recent attack using instant loans.

This is the second hacker attack on Cream Finance in 2021. In February, criminals exploited a bug in the Alpha Finance smart contract and stole $ 37.5 million worth of tokens.

Subscribe to the ForkLog YouTube channel!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER