Croatia snatched victory over Slovakia, Denmark beat the Faroe Islands

The national team of Slovakia at home lost to Croatia in the match of the 5th round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

The meeting ended with a score of 0: 1, the guests scored the only goal in the 86th minute of the match thanks to an accurate shot by Marcelo Brozovic.

Slovakia – Croatia. 0: 1. Marcelo Brozovic

Thus, after five rounds, the Croats are in 1st place in Group H with 10 points, leveling with the leading Russian team, which previously beat Cyprus (1: 0) away. Slovakia is in 4th place with 6 points.

In the next round, on September 7, the Croats will take over Slovenia, and the Slovaks will play with Cyprus on the same day.

In parallel matches of Group D, Denmark managed to print the gate of the Faroe Islands only in the 85th minute of the match, having won with a score of 1: 0. The team secured the 1st place in the table with 15 points. Scotland also climbed to 3rd position in the group thanks to a minimal victory over Moldova.

World Championship. Qualifying tournament. Europe. 5th round

Group H

Slovakia – Croatia – 0: 1 (0: 0)

Goal: Brozovich, 86 (VIDEO).

Group D

Faroe Islands – Denmark – 0: 1 (0: 0)

Goal: Wynn, 85.

Removal: Joensen, 84 (Faroe Islands).

Scotland – Moldova – 1: 0 (1: 0)

Goal: Dykes, 14 (VIDEO).

Israel – Austria – 5: 2 (3: 1)

Goals: Solomon, 6 (VIDEO). Dabbur 21 (VIDEO). Zahavi, 33 (VIDEO), 90 (VIDEO). Weissmann, 59 (VIDEO). – Baumgartner, 42 (VIDEO). Arnautovich, 55 (VIDEO).