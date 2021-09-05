Cyprus – Russia, World Cup 2022, Mario Fernandez will not play due to injury – this is the eighth injury of a defender in a year

If someone wanted to film a career Mario Fernandez in Russia, the picture would be called “Unbroken”. From 2013 to 2020, he missed only 17 games with CSKA and seemed like a man who would not be intimidated by anything. This, by the way, is most unusual for Brazilians – they usually whine, complain and heal with every mini-bruise. They hit Mario on his legs, arms and head – they broke his nose, a couple of times he caught a concussion, but quickly recovered and returned to the game. However, in the last year, more serious problems began – since October 2020, he has 15 missed matches – almost the same as in those same seven years.





A new problem came to light after the game with Croatia – the knee. Because of this, the 30-year-old defender did not even fly to Cyprus with the Russian national team. At the same time, he remained to prepare for the match with Malta. Some have suggested that these are echoes of a back injury he received while playing with Finland. Then Mario seriously scared everyone with his fall after a gorgeous jump. But the team’s doctors managed to quickly put him on his feet, and he was already ready for Denmark.

“As for the state after the injury, everything is fine. Yes, I fell from a great height, my back and neck hurt badly. For several days everything was sore and numb, but now everything is fine. There are no problems, ”Fernandez said in an interview with the club’s press service after returning from the national team to CSKA.

True, already in the fourth round of the RPL with Rostov – a new injury. In the middle of the second half, he asked for a substitution, grabbing his thigh. And Berezutsky after the match admitted that he knew about the problem, since the player had been hit even earlier. As a result – one missed match.

On the one hand, there is nothing wrong with that. Age, playing almost without pauses in the last year and a half, so different sores can crawl out. But a few more unpleasant facts:

– A thigh injury in the match with Rostov is the third similar injury in recent years: Mario has not played for a month since November 2020 and for three weeks in April 2021.

– During this time, in addition to the above, he had problems with the groin and a bruised face.

– But the main thing is that all the troubles began after the postponed coronavirus in October 2020.





After that, something is clearly wrong with Fernandez. No, he doesn’t play worse. However, the number of missed matches compared to the period from the past speaks for itself.

Another theory of injuries is the depressing results of CSKA during this very period. Like any Brazilian, Mario is a man of mood. And when it comes to the team, he also has a great desire to show his class. When there is no result, the footballer also goes out.

But it will be sad if at the age of 30 he will be treated more than playing. Neither CSKA fans nor the Russian national team would want this.