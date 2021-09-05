Day of comebacks and first goals. Highlights September 4: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

KHL.ru tells about the main events of the last gaming day.

Sixth hat-trick of “Vityaz”

Finnish forward “Vityaz” Niko Oyamyaki played only his second match in the KHL, but has already managed to issue a hat-trick. In the match against Sochi, his efforts helped the team recoup from the score 1: 5 and move the game into overtime, where the Podol players eventually lost. Oyamyaki became the sixth Vityaz player to perform the hat trick in the KHL. Previously, three goals in one match were scored Gleb Klimenko, Victor Bobrov, Dmitry Shitikov, Alexander Semin and Joonas Nättinen… For the first time in a year and a half, a hat-trick did not bring the team a victory, the last time this happened was on February 15, 2020, when Nikita Soshnikov scored three goals for Salavat Yulaev in the game against SKA. The army team then scored a hat-trick Vasily Tokranov…

Let’s be glad for Niko Oyamyaki: he scored the first, second and third goals in the KHL! Contract! This is a natural hat-trick! pic.twitter.com/bKADq4g5sI – KHL (@khl) September 4, 2021

Comeback day

We have already talked about the failed comeback of Vityaz, but the real one happened in Kazan. After the first period, Kunlun Red Star lost to Ak Bars with a score of 0: 3, but in the end managed to achieve a victory with a score of 4: 3. It is noteworthy that for the Chinese team this is the second time in the KHL when they turned 0: 3 into a final victory, while Kazan for the second time in history could not keep the winning score.

If we take into account the coaches, then the statistics Ivano Zanatta one win in three matches, when his team was down 0: 3, and Dmitry Kvartalnov – 101 wins in 104 meetings, when his team was leading with the same score. Teams lost most often from 3: 0 Andrey Skabelka – 6 defeats in 69 cases, and the leader in the number of comebacks Oleg Znarokwho won 7 of 56 matches.

Time of the first pucks

On the fourth game day of the regular season, a large group of hockey players scored their first goals in the KHL, if you take the legionnaires, then they were – Josh Kestner (“Admiral”), Per Lindholm (“AK Bars”), Alex Rich (“Kunlun Red Star”), Ronald Knot (“Neftimik”), David Tomasek (“Cupid”) and Niko Oyamyaki (“Knight”).

The first goals were also marked by young Russian hockey players – Marat Khusnutdinov from SKA, Danila Popov from “Neftekhimik” and Alexander Zhabreev from Sochi are joining the fight for the title of the best rookie of the week, and maybe the season. 19 year old Khusnutdinov was one of the best in the army team in the match with Lokomotiv (4: 3B), and his goal could be victorious in the end.

Marat Khusnutdinov and his first goal in the KHL “Wonderful impressions, I felt the taste of abandoned washers. There Kepu picked up the puck after the throw-in, Kamenev, it turns out, left it under him, bounced successfully. pic.twitter.com/HYQCROeI6x – Hockey club SKA (@hcSKA) September 4, 2021

Start Pilipenko

The best player in terms of usefulness and the sixth league scorer is the Sochi forward Kirill Pilipenkowith 5 (1 + 4) points in the first two matches of the championship. After not the brightest preseason, Pilipenko is now confirming his status as MVP in the VHL playoffs. But it is surprisingly different that in two matches in Sochi he scored only one point less than in 24 games in the KHL before.

Fedorov’s first victory

CSKA head coach Sergey Fedorov won his first victory in the KHL in the second match. His team had a hard time in the meeting with the Riga Dynamo, who in one minute were able to turn the tide of the meeting. As a result, CSKA was saved by the majority and the minority. As in the previous season, captain Sergei Andronov chalked up the winning goal, which he scored with one player less. Head coach of Kunlun Red Star Ivano Zanatta won his first victory in the KHL in 11 years, the last time he won with SKA in 2010.