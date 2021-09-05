Death Stranding, Control, Ghostrunner & More PC Hits Give Up At Discounts – 505 Games Sale Started On Steam

Publisher 505 Games launched a sale of its games on PC. The promotion takes place in digital stores Steam and Epic Games Store and is timed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the founding of the company …

As part of the sale, gamers can save up to 75% on the purchase of projects released under the wing of 505 Games. Among them are computer port Death stranding from Hideo Kojima, Ultimate Edition Control with all extras included, cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner, racing simulator Assetto Corsa Competizione, metroidvania Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and other titles.

Part of the offers on Steam :

Death Stranding – 1,399 ₽ (-60%)

(-60%) Control: Ultimate Edition – 639 ₽ (-60%)

(-60%) Ghostrunner – 599 ₽ (-60%)

(-60%) Assetto Corsa Competizione – 639 ₽ (-60%)

(-60%) Red Solstice 2: Survivors – 1,049 ₽ (-thirty%)

(-thirty%) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – 749 ₽ (-50%)

(-50%) Assetto Corsa: Ultimate Edition – 198 ₽ (-90%)

(-90%) DRIFT 21 – 899 ₽ (-40%)

(-40%) Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – 69 ₽ (-80%)

(-80%) ADR1FT – 104 ₽ (-75%)

(-75%) Virginia – 62 ₽ (-75%)

(-75%) Indivisible – 374 ₽ (-75%)

(-75%) Portal Knights – 167 ₽ (-60%)

(-60%) How to Survive 2 – 69 ₽ (-80%)

See the full list here…

All offers in EGS :

Open Country – 374 ₽ (-50%)

(-50%) Ghostrunner – 599 ₽ (-60%)

(-60%) Death Stranding – 1,399 ₽ (-60%)

(-60%) Journey to the Savage Planet – 259 ₽ (-60%)

(-60%) Control – 519 ₽ (-60%)

(-60%) Last Day of June – 104 ₽ (-75%)

(-75%) ABZU – 104 ₽ (-75%)

(-75%) Horace – 144 ₽ (-60%)

On Steam, the sale will last until 6 September… The Epic Games Store will end the promotion three days later.

