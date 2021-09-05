DOGE co-founder launched a powerful competitor to PolkaDot – MoonRabbit – 1K

On the probit.com and hotbit.io exchanges, the promising MoonRabbit (AAA) token has begun, which can seriously compete with the Polkadot multiplatform, as well as overshadow the DOGE hype meme coin.

Polkadot, created by co-founder and CTO of Ethereum Gavin Wood, was supposed to combine separate blockchains into a common decentralized web3 network, the exchange of information in which would be completely decentralized. One of the practical uses of the site is to enable startups to conduct fundraising through ICOs.

Over the year, the Polkadot token (DOT), which is needed to control the protocol and connect new parachains, has grown in price by more than 1000%, which indicates the interest in the new technology on the part of crypto investors.

MoonRabbit is the new Polkadot

Now let’s return to MoonRabbit and try to figure out why it can replace or at least seriously compete with Polkadot.

In fact, MoonRabbit is the same platform that should help startups release their coins and raise the necessary funding, but with its own pleasant nuances.

First of all, the authors of MoonRabbit abandoned protracted auctions, which could take several months. This unpleasant barrier has already managed to cut off many unique and promising projects that, having not received access to the Polkadot toolkit, had to reapply for the auction.

In MoonRabbit, everything is implemented through jurisdictions, which are actually the same slots on the parachain. To take it for yourself, you need to deposit collateral in the amount of 1.23 billion AAA coins, which at the current exchange rate is about $ 4 million, which is significantly cheaper than competitors. For this money, the user gets the opportunity to run Layer 1 solutions such as DeFI, NFT, Web 3 and GameFi.

The developers promise that the launch of the project on the new platform will take only a few days.

In addition, MoonRabbit will provide comprehensive support to young projects, at least initially, for which several investment funds have already been created. According to the authors, they want startups to pay attention to product quality, not marketing or fundraising. After all, they will take care of all the related things themselves.

AAA – as a vehicle for investment

Despite the fact that 100 billion coins have been issued, AAA is a deflationary coin. Already during this month, 90% of the tokens will be burned. The coin itself will be used to process transactions and store data, as well as manage the community and as a payment instrument.

Free assets can be staked within the ecosystem. Depending on the “temple of the validator”, the annual return will vary from 24% to 400%.

In addition to exchanges, you can buy AAA token, for example, on Uniswap

And where does DOGE

DOGE and AAA are united by the name of Angela Vercetti, who is the CEO of MoonRabbit, and before that he served as Head of Marketing at Doge Coin. Someone who, and this guy knows a lot about his business. It is worth remembering at least the fever around DOGE, when in less than a year, thanks to the efforts of Vercetti and, of course, Elon Musk, the memorial coin showed more than twenty times its growth.

In addition, the well-known cryptocurrencies Metachain, Goldsworth Capital, Dogecoin Foundation and Distributed Ledger Solutions have already had a hand in the creation of MoonRabbit.

