“Dud offered an interview before the fight with Conor. Not my format “, reports Khabib – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told why he refused to give an interview to blogger Yuri Dudyu, and also called Vladimir Pozner his favorite journalist.

“My favorite journalist? Posner. I watch a lot of his conversations with serious people, and these are always serious people, aged, accomplished personalities. I’m interested.

The way he asks questions: he tries to break psychologically, I can feel it. He also knows history well. It would be interesting for me to talk to him.

Dud? Well, he has more hype there. Not my format. Compared to Posner, this is a different level. There were no offers from Posner, but I would accept it with pleasure.

Why did Dudi refuse? In fact, there was no refusal. There was simply not enough time, preparations were underway. It seems Conor was offered.

I didn’t give out interviews then, as now, I tried not to be emotionally diffused. Interviews are taking away energy, but at that time I did not want to.

Urgant? I wasn’t? It seems that he did not call. I do not remember. But he doesn’t seem to have quite an interview there. And, everything, I remembered. Show! Well, I don’t think this is an interview. It’s just “ha-ha”, – said Nurmagomedov.

Khabib will take part in a charity match at the Cup of Legends

Khabib: “Dagestan is a very rich region, but we live poorly. My sister worked for 11 thousand rubles “