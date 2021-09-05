Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen – Hamilton – Bottas

Sunny. Dry. Air + 21 … 22С, track + 35 … 36С

The racers liked the track in Zandvoort. Fast, aerobatic, unforgiving – accidents and red flags were in all sessions except the race. It is difficult to overtake on a narrow track, but the crowded stands brought back that Grand Prix atmosphere that everyone had missed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The coronavirus reminded of itself this weekend – on Saturday morning, Kimi Raikkonen tested positive, the Finn was isolated, and he was replaced by reserve driver Robert Kubica in Alfa Romeo. The Pole was ready, had one training session and was not the last in qualification.

On Friday, Hamilton and Leclair were in the lead in training, on Saturday morning Max Verstappen headed the protocol, he also won the qualification, having won the 70th pole in the history of Red Bull Racing – and the sixth in the last seven Grand Prix.

His team-mate Sergio Perez, due to traffic, did not have time to start a fast lap in qualifying, dropped out of the fight already in the first session, and Red Bull Racing decided to replace the power plant in his car (this was the fourth replacement with three allowed) in order to serve a penalty in Zandvoorte, where he would have started at the end anyway. The team violated the rules of the closed park, Sergio started the race from the pit lane. Nicholas Latifi also started from the pit lane with a different nose cone and a new gearbox.

From the first row of the starting field, Verstappen and Hamilton started the race, from the second – Bottas and repeated the best result in Gasley’s career, the third row belonged to Ferrari – Leclair and Sainz.

Pirelli brought the toughest rosters to the stage – C1, C2 and C3 as Hard, Medium and Soft. Perez started on Hard, Russell, Norris, Kubica, Mazepin and Latifi on Medium, the rest chose Soft.

At the start, Verstappen retained the lead. In the top six positions have not changed, Alonso was ahead of Ocon, Giovinazzi lost three positions.

Top ten on the 2nd circle: Verstappen – Hamilton – Bottas – Gasly – Leclair – Sainz – Alonso – Ocon – Riccardo – Giovinazzi.

Perez and Latifi, who started from the pit lane, were ahead of Schumacher, on the 5th lap Mick turned into the pits and switched to Hard.

Verstappen quickly pulled away from the Mercedes drivers, the peloton stretched out.

In the fight against Mazepin, Perez strongly blocked the tires and changed tires on the 9th lap. On the 11th lap, Vettel held a pit stop.

On the 13th lap, Latifi was ahead of Mazepin in the fight for the 16th position. On the 16th, Perez overtook Mazepin.

On the 19th lap, Perez overtook Latifi, and on the 21st – Kubica.

On lap 21, Hamilton changed tires – there was a slight hitch when replacing the front right wheel. Red Bull responded with a pit stop for Verstappen, Max returned to the track ahead of Lewis.

On lap 24, Perez overtook Tsunoda for 14th place.

On the 25th lap, Latifi and Gasly made a pit stop.

On the 28th lap, Gasly overtook Alonso on fresh tires. Giovinazzi, Russell and Stroll changed tires.

On lap 31, Verstappen overtook Bottas, who had not yet changed tires, to lead the race again. Bottas missed Hamilton and turned into the pits for fresh tires. Riccardo also had a pit stop.

On the 32nd lap, Sainz and Ocon changed their tires, on the 33rd – Tsunoda and Schumacher, on the 34th – Alonso, on the 35th – Giovinazzi, Leclair and Mazepin,

Russell received a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane – 61.1 km / h instead of the permitted 60 km / h.

On lap 37, Vettel turned around at the entrance to the third turn without consequences for the car. Bottas had to be turned away at the last moment to avoid a collision.

Top ten on the 39th lap: Verstappen – Hamilton – Bottas – Gasly – Leclair – Sainz – Norris – Perez – Alonso – Ocon.

On lap 40, Hamilton changed tires. At 41st, Red Bull responded with a pit stop for Verstappen and Max retained the lead. Verstappen got Hard for the final segment, Hamilton – rolled Medium, there were three seconds between them.

On the 42nd lap, Kubica changed tires, on the 43rd – Norris.

Mazepin stopped the car in the pits and retired due to problems with hydraulics.

On the 46th lap, Vettel held a pit stop, on the 49th – Perez.

On lap 50, Perez overtook Russell for 11th position.

The power plant on Tsunoda’s car lost power, he stopped the car in the pits and retired.

On lap 55, Perez overtook Riccardo for tenth position.

Top ten on lap 56: Verstappen – Hamilton – Bottas – Gasly – Leclair – Sainz – Alonso – Ocon – Norris – Perez.

On the 60th lap, Giovinazzi, and on the 61st, Vettel was ahead of Latifi.

On lap 66, Perez overtook Norris for ninth place – contact was made, but both cars continued to move.

On the 68th lap, Bottas changed the tires, having received a set of Soft for the last laps, on the 71st, Hamilton held a pit stop.

On lap 71, Perez beat Ocon to ninth place from the pit lane. Alonso overtook Sainz.

Bottas finished the best lap of the race, on the last lap he was selected by Hamilton.

Russell stopped the car in the pits and retired, but was classified.

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix with his seventh victory of the season and 17th in his career, regaining the lead in the individual competition.

Lewis Hamilton finished second, leaving behind the best lap of the race. Valtteri Bottas climbed to the third step of the podium, returning to third place in the individual competition, Mercedes increased the lead in the Constructors’ Cup.

Only the top three covered the entire distance of the race, the rest lost a circle or more. The first five finished in the same order in which they started.

Before the home stage, Ferrari beat McLaren in the constructors’ championship, moving up to third place.

Already next week, the fight will continue in Monza, we are waiting for the second stage of the season with a sprint!

Race results

Pilot Command Time Speed Pete 1. M. Verstappen Red bull 1: 30: 05.395 204.187 2 2.L. Hamilton Mercedes +20.932 203.399 3 3.V.Bottas Mercedes +56.460 202.076 2 4.P. Gasley AlphaTauri +1 circle 200.912 1 5. S. Leclair Ferrari +1 circle 200.727 1 6. F. Alonso Alpine +1 circle 199.671 1 7. K. Sines Ferrari +1 circle 199.596 1 8.C. Perez Red bull +1 circle 199.575 2 9.E. Okon Alpine +1 circle 199.539 1 10.L. Norris McLaren +1 circle 199.420 1 11. D. Riccardo McLaren +1 circle 198.961 1 12.L. Stroll Aston martin +2 laps 197.880 1 13.S. Vettel Aston martin +2 laps 197.799 2 14.A. Giovinazzi Alfa romeo +2 laps 197.499 2 15.R. Kubica Alfa romeo +2 laps 196.318 1 16. N. Latifi Williams +2 laps 196.250 1 17. D. Russell Williams did not finish 196.045 3 18.M.Schumacher Haas +3 laps 193.430 2

Best circle: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 1: 11.097 (72 lap, 215.654 km / h)

Reasons for retirements

Pilot Command Circles Cause N. Mazepin Haas 41 hydraulics Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 48 motor

