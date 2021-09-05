Ethereum daily emission takes negative value for the first time

On September 3, the daily emission of Ethereum for the first time after the activation of the London hard fork took a negative value. On Friday, the offer of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization decreased by about 353 ETH.

13,838.3717 $ ETH burned 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 yesterday. Issuance: 13,485.5000 ETH

Net Change: -352.8717 ETH

Annualized: -0.11% 📉 2021-09-03 00: 00-24: 00 UTC

Last Block: 13155888 Cumulative 🔥: 188,644.5521 ETH – ETH Burn 🔥 Bot 🦇🔊 (@ethburnbot) September 4, 2021

According to the ETH Burn service, the emission volume amounted to ~ 13,485 ETH per day. During the same period, the network burned 13,838 ETH.

Part of the London update, which was activated on August 5, was EIP-1559, which involves burning part of the transaction fees. At the time of writing, 203,177 ETH has been burned, according to ultrasound.money. The cost of these coins is estimated at $ 797.3 million.

The protocol burns about 4.56 ETH every minute. The largest network entity in terms of the number of burnt coins is NFT-marketplace OpenSea – the platform has withdrawn from circulation more than 31,700 ETH (~ $ 124.4 million). For comparison, the Uniswap v2 decentralized exchange burned 11,994 ETH (~ $ 47 million).

Data: ultrasound.money.



Earlier, the network has already registered cases when on the hourly timeframe the protocol removed more coins from circulation than it issued.

Recall that experts predicted that the activation of EIP-1559 will lead to a decrease in the income of Ethereum miners by 20-30%. However, in August, their earnings rose 60% to $ 1.65 billion.

