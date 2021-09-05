F3: Hauger wins Sunday race, Smolyar third

Dennis Hauger won Sunday’s Formula 3 race at Zandvoort for his fourth win of the season. Together with him, Clement Novalak and Alexander Smolyar went to the podium.

Pole winner Dennis Hauger retained the lead at the start. Victor Martin tried to overtake David Schumacher, but the German driver retained the second place. Alexander Smolyar started the race well, rising from eighth to fifth place. Logan Sargent also played three positions relative to the start, moving up to the eighth line. The runner-up in the championship, Jack Duane, fell from fourth to sixth.

Dennis Hauger gradually built up his lead with the best lap. Behind in the top ten there was a tight fight with the pressure of rivals, but in the first third of the race only Chao Collet got a real overtake, who overtook Logan Sargent in the fight for eighth place.

On the twelfth lap, Collette played another position, ahead of Jack Crawford in braking in the first corner. The fans saw another overtaking on the fifteenth lap, when Juan Manuel Correa overtook Teimen van der Helm in the fight for twenty-second place.

On the eighteenth lap, the first yellow flags appeared on the track – Correa blocked the wheels while braking in the first corner, he was blown to the outer radius, and Matteo Nannini, who was driving behind, had to drive into gravel to avoid a collision with Correa. Nannini was able to continue the race last, and the stewards punished Juan Manuel with a 10-second penalty.

Three laps before the finish, Martin made another attempt to attack Schumacher in the 3rd turn. There was a contact between the cars, David flew into the wall and stopped across the track. Novalak took advantage of this and took second place. Martin was the third, the virtual safety car mode was activated on the track. The stewards later punished Victor with a 10-second fine.

The race resumed several hundred meters before the finish line. Dennis Hauger confidently brought her to victory with an advantage of five seconds over Novalak. Thanks to Martin’s penalty, Alexander Smolyar moved up to third place. For the Russian ART rider, this is the fourth podium of the season. Victor Martin fell back to tenth place.

The final stage of the Formula 3 season will take place in Sochi on September 24-26. In the individual standings, Hauger is 43 points ahead of Jack Duane. A rider can score a maximum of 65 points per stage: three wins, three best laps and pole position in Friday’s qualification.