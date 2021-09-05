Fabio Jacobsen fell into a coma after falling on the Tour of Poland, and is now close to victory in the points classification of the Vuelta

Vuelta -2021 is the finest hour of the 25-year-old Dutchman Fabio Jacobsen. The racer has never conquered a stage race, let alone a Grand Tour. His only victories are local triumphs at Flemish one-day events. In Spain, Fabio has already won three stages (breaking the record of two victories in 2019) and from the eighth day occupied the green jersey of the points classification. The Dutchman is one step away from victory in the sprint standings, although a year ago he could have died after a terrible fall on the Tour of Poland.

The Polish stage race is part of the World Tour and is a cheap alternative to the Vuelta. The last stages of the weekly race are superimposed on the starting stages of the Grand Tour, so if the rider has chosen Poland, then he will not have a three-week trip to Spain. However, the danger of a short stage race is not inferior to the “Vuelta” and captures from the first day. The finish of the start phase is a downhill sprint on a narrow asphalt road that has an increased risk of an accident.

Fabio Jacobsen at the Vuelta -2021 Photo: Getty Images

“Every year the same downhill sprint on the Tour of Poland. Every year I ask myself why the organizers think this is a good idea. A mass sprint is quite dangerous in itself, you don’t need to go downhill at a speed of 80 km / h, ”the German cyclist Simon Geschke was angry. The anger of the participants was caused not only by the slope of the track, but also by the frail fences that did not meet international standards. Plastic fences were replaced only after a terrible blockage at the start of the stage in 2020.

It was the ill-fated sprint on the Tour of Poland -2020 that almost finished off Jacobsen, who fought for victory in the first stage with compatriot Dylan Grunevegen. The Dutch broke away from their pursuers a little before the finish line. Dylan walked a little ahead, but Fabio sat on his wheel and caught up sharply. Grunevegen decided to block the trajectory of overtaking for the opponent and keep the first place, but in the end he pushed Jacobsen to the fence and sent him into a free fall headfirst at great speed.

Fabio flew into the fences, collided with the photographer and landed on the rails of the TV cameras. His bike flew off in the opposite direction and crashed into Grunevegen just past the finish line, who finished the race first. As a result of the accident, a huge blockage occurred, because a moment after the contact of the Dutch about the debris of the fence and the lying bikes, the rest of the riders stumbled. Everyone got off without serious injury, except for Jacobsen.

“My teammate Florian Seneschal left his bike and ran to me. He saw that I was lying on the asphalt, between the barriers. There was blood everywhere. The people around did not do anything: they froze from a terrible sight. Florian saw that I was choking on my own blood. I could not move, he saw the panic in my eyes. He reflexively took my head and lifted me slightly, so that the blood flowed from my mouth and throat, ”- Jacobsen shared his last memories of the accident.

Accident on the “Tour of Poland” Photo: Getty Images

The Dutchman was immediately transported to the hospital and put into a state of artificial coma to assess the damage to the upper body. Fortunately, the racer avoided injuries to the spine and brain, but severely injured his chest – his lungs were sealed by blood clots that made breathing difficult. It took a long 5-hour operation. It ended successfully, but Fabio was in a coma for several days.

“The timing of the maxillofacial procedures will depend on the general condition of the patient. He is young, so we hope that he will gradually get better. Our forecasts are optimistic, since, with the exception of injuries to the face and skull, X-ray diagnostics of spinal injuries did not reveal, ”said the director of the hospital where the cyclist was.

Jacobsen got in touch for the first time after the accident only on October 1 – he posted a photo on Twitter and shared information about his health with followers. In just a week, the Dutchman had yet another medical intervention. The driver underwent surgery on the upper and lower jaws, and later had dental implants installed. By the way, it was he who was awarded the victory at the first stage of the Polish stage race, because Grunevegen was disqualified for creating a terrible blockage, and Fabio’s bike landed far beyond the finish line by inertia.

The Dutchman was ready to pursue a career as early as the 2021 season. However, he recalled the time in intensive care as hell, which is better never to experience. Due to the pills and injuries, Fabio lay motionless, with a constant feeling of sleepiness and endless thoughts of death. The racer admitted that 100 times during the hospitalization he thought that he was about to die. “Those were the longest days of my life. I have never suffered so much before. I would rather participate in three Vuelts in a row than spend another day in intensive care, ”complained the Dutchman.

Fabio Jacobsen at the Vuelta -2021 Photo: Getty Images

However, shortly after his recovery, Fabio was already joking about his accident, thanks to the rescue of the fat heel, on which he landed after meeting the head and asphalt. In November, Jacobsen returned to training on a bicycle, but he never received an apology from Grunevegen, who seemed to have forgotten about the incident. He was disqualified for nine months, which is to some extent even unfair: the Dutchman usually acted for the finish line. Such duels are often overlooked, Dylan simply overdid it and did not take into account the danger of the finish line in Poland.

“I am not so kind as to say that he is not to blame. I feel sorry for myself, him, our teams. We were two of the best Dutch sprinters and some of the best in the world. We raced all year: once he won, the next time I won. We met at the Giro and other races. Our duel lasted a long time. Such duels are the essence of our sport, ”argued Jacobsen.

Jacobsen returned in April – he took part in the “Tour of Turkey”, but was far from the top places. The Dutchman gradually gained and sparkled at the Vuelta: he won three stages and reserved first place in the sprint standings. The green jersey will probably already go to Fabio, who has come a long way to win it.

