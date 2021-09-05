Failed to update Cardano (ADA)? Charles Hoskinson calls “FUD” negative “crypto insiders”

a few days ago Cardano (ADA) Take an important new step. The Cardano Testnet recently showed the file smart contracts Included… This is now the final phase of the Alonzo update.

Initially, this development caused a significant increase in prices. In fact, the price of the magic gimbal was $ 3. However, since then, there have been rumors that smart contracts on the testnet might not work correctly.

Is the cardano broken?

This first appeared when a screenshot of a discussion between some Reddit users Posted on Twitter. These users may have problems with synchronization or parallelism, From Miniswap to Cardano exchange.

Cardano’s transaction model, EUTXO, will not be able to process more than one transaction per block. This means Miniswap is pretty much useless.

The first Cardano app was published today, and ADA fans are finally discovering that you can’t reconsider your way of solving basic problems. pic.twitter.com/tYQXNcVKGN – Anthony Sassano 🦇🔊 (@ sassal0x) September 4, 2021

Be aware that this was tweeted by Anthony Sassano, a famous insider. Ethereum (ETH) social communication. He is not entirely impressed with Cardano and the competitiveness of this project with Ethereum. Many argue that this is nothing more than a smear campaign.

However, the buzz about potential problems at Cardano intensified following this report from Sasano. These problems would put an end to Cardano, and the operations of the team behind Cardano were dragged into the mud.

Meanwhile, much-needed clarification on the drama has also surfaced on Twitter. in accordance with SundeaSwap LaboratoriesSharing based on the Cardano network, no sync issues. They state that hundreds of transactions per block can be processed.

Also founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, can talk about this issue. Indicates that the alleged problems are purely a consequence of Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FOOD) to be.

“Reddit disagrees, Twitter disagrees, Telegram disagrees. Guys, this is noise and FUD. This is honestly one of the hardest things to do to create a scalable distribution system that is decentralized and allows Byzantine parties. ”

Little is happening, he said. In addition, he states that in the future, Cardano will also make extensive use of scaling solutions such as Ethereum, which it is currently working on. As one such solution, he cites Hydra as an example.