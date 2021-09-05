Family idyll: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto on the set of the series in New York

08/17/2021, 16:12, Miscellaneous

In New York, filming continues not only for the sequel to Sex and the City, but also for the Apple + miniseries WeCrashed. The main roles in it are played by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, who, as they already joke on the Internet, know some kind of elixir of youth. They are one of the few Hollywood stars who have barely changed over the past 20 years.

On Monday, the actors were filmed filming scenes at The Shores beach club in Atlantic Beach off the south coast of Long Island. In the frame, they appeared with five children of different ages, just like their real prototypes. The heroes were dressed in a relaxed, boho style: Anne was wearing a white dress with embroidery, and Jared was wearing a sand jumper and white trousers.

Ann Hataway

Recall that the series is based on real events. WeWork, which provides space for aspiring businessmen and provides office services, is one of the most expensive among startups. Having started work in 2010, the Neimans managed to attract almost $ 13 billion in investor funds. But in 2019, the company and its founders found themselves at the center of a scandal. The authoritative Wall Street Journal published a large investigation that criticized the company’s management, its business model and its ability to generate profits. The article also went to the founders of the company personally. So, the material said that Rebecca Neumann “could have been fired because she did not like their energy,” and Adam assured that “intends to become the president of the world.”

In the mini-series, on which famous screenwriters Lee Eisenberg, Drew Crevello, and directors John Recua and Glenn Ficarra are working, they will show the story of the creation and collapse of the startup, and tell what caused the conflict between the spouses.

Jared Leto