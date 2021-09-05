Film Producer Weinstein Rejects Jolie’s Harassment Allegations

https://sputnik.by/20210905/kinoprodyuser-vaynshteyn-otverg-obvineniya-dzholi-v-domogatelstvakh-1056224766.html
MINSK, 5 Sep – Sputnik. Convicted producer Harvey Weinstein has denied actress Angelina Jolie’s 25-year-old harassment allegations in an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Jolie claimed that Weinstein harassed her when she was 21 years old. Then she starred in a film, which was patronized by the producer. “Harassment has never been, there has never been an attempted harassment. This is a blatant lie and advertising through clickbait. You are Angelina Jolie, every man and woman in the world, I am sure, takes an interest in you. Is the whole world harassing you? ” Jolie first described her negative collaboration with Weinstein four years ago in a letter to the New York Times. The actress then noted that after the harassment, she decided to break all ties. In this regard, she had to refuse to participate in the Aviator project. At the same time, the actress warned other colleagues about his “habits” that are unacceptable towards women. How did Weinstein become famous? The scandal erupted in 2017, when some actresses accused the producer of harassment, and a few more – of rape. In March 2020, the court in New York sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison. The jury then acquitted the suspect on three other counts, including more serious rape, which involved life imprisonment. However, in the fall of 2020, the Los Angeles prosecutor’s office brought new charges against the producer, according to which he faces 140 years in prison.
