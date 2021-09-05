Football expert Malosolov predicted a difficult match with the Cypriots for Russia

The Russian national football team on Saturday, September 4, will meet the Cyprus team as part of the qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to football expert Andrei Malosolov, in order to guarantee participation in the world championship, the Russian team needs to win all the matches of the qualifying tournament, and the game with Cyprus will definitely not be easy.

“We have an unpredictable group, we see how tightly all the teams are. From the last to the first place, the gap is only three points – that is, only one victory, so I think that a very difficult game should be expected, ”said Andrey Malosolov.

He recalled that the Cyprus national team is notable for its unpredictability, so it can give anything. The opponent will play at home, and this is an additional incentive. The Russian national team, according to the expert, has no choice. The team must come out ahead in the upcoming game and in all subsequent matches of the qualifying cycle.

“You can go directly to the World Championship only by taking first place. Even from the second place, we do not guarantee ourselves a way out, because in this case we will end up in play-offs. Therefore, there is an objective need. We have to win in any match, ”Andrei Malosolov emphasized.

The expert noted that the composition of the Russian national team remained practically unchanged. Young footballers from Dynamo have been called up to the games of the national team before, but they rarely appeared on the field.

“We have the loss of Mario Fernandez quite tangible, but we hope that he will be qualitatively replaced by the two existing defenders, and by the time of the match with Malta, I hope that Mario will recover,” the football expert summed up.

The match with the Cyprus national team for the Russian team will be the second in the qualifying championship. The first game took place last Wednesday, September 1, against the Croatian team. The game ended without a single goal. It was not possible to determine the winner. The coach of the Russian team, Valery Karpin, said that he was dissatisfied with the result, but he had a feeling of satisfaction.