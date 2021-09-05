Genich explained how the football of the Russian national team is different without Dziuba

Match TV commentator Konstantin Genich told how the Russian national team’s game changed without Zenit forward Artyom Dziuba.

Earlier, the Russians, as part of the selection for the 2022 World Cup in Moscow, won a draw with Croatia (0: 0), and also defeated Cyprus (2: 0) on the road in Nicosia.

– Of course, this is a completely different football. But I don’t understand why to dwell on one Artyom. In the first match, we played without any attackers at all. And by the way, look at how light this moment was discussed in the press. No one shouted at every corner: they say, Karpin, at all, from which roof did he jump? Leaves without a striker for a home match with Croatia, which suffered huge losses in the squad, which does not have the main star, whose players were still playing for their clubs two or three days ago. It seemed that in this situation we were fresh, perhaps, we could suppress them. But we go out without attackers, and no one shouted anything about this, everything was extremely neat and diplomatic: here’s why, here’s an interesting move, and why Miranchuk in the role of a false nine.

With the Croats, we ended up seeing a plan without a striker, and a plan with a big striker after the break, both did not work very well. Again, yes, there was an aggressive start, but then, unfortunately, the players fizzled out.

It is clear that Croatia is a strong team, they know how to take control of the ball, but there is no need to overestimate their current state. I watched the match Slovakia – Croatia, and the Slovaks could score about 5, they had a lot of shots and chances. If not for the second goalkeeper Ivusic, the Croats, perhaps, would not have won.

But, again, the games against Croatia and Cyprus are different stories. Smolov is a completely different striker compared to Dziuba. And I specifically reviewed the match against Cyprus two years ago, when we won 5: 0. Yes, there were a lot of innings, long passes, Dziuba dropped a lot, there was a very good attack speed of the second pace, there were 25 hits. I’m not sure if Cyprus has become stronger in 2 years. But in any case, it was a different kind of football – there we used more riding passes, because the striker put his body well, dropped the ball well and had to use it, now the situation is different. We did not see long passes, but we saw a cutting pass from Diveyevo, when Smolov worked out and rolled out an assist to Erokhin. The second goal was also scored after a good combination, which was also started by the central defender – Dzhikia passed the pressure with his forward movement, then rolled to Golovin, and then Smolov and Zhemaletdinov adjusted well to each other, – said Genich.

After five matches, Russia is in 1st place in Group H, gaining 10 points.

