Germany – Armenia, prediction and bet on the selection match for the World Cup 2022 on September 5, bookmaker odds, where to look, what time it starts – September 5, 2021

On the eve of Sunday’s qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, a very interesting situation has developed in Group J. Germany will host an unexpected leader of the campaign – Armenia. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match Germany – Armenia start, and where to watch the meeting

The match of the 5th round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup between the national teams of Germany and Armenia will take place on Sunday, September 5, in Stuttgart at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena stadium. The beginning is at 21:45 (Moscow time). The chief arbiter of the meeting was appointed referee from Scotland, William Callum. You can watch the game live on the Match! Football 3 “.

Odds of the bookmakers for the match Germany – Armenia

Before the match

A new era has begun in German football, the era of Hansi Flick at the helm of the national team. Whether it will turn out to be as long as it was under Lyova, now one can only guess. But in order to stay in such a prestigious post, the new head coach must definitely take the national team to the World Cup. Any other outcome would be considered a failure. The coronavirus made some changes to the timing of the selection, and it so happened that Leo left the team, leaving behind an unexpected defeat from North Macedonia (1: 2). Because of this, it turns out that on the eve of the face-to-face match, Armenia is ahead of Germany by one point.

If we talk about the list of called players, then Flick followed in Lev’s footsteps and called both a whole group of young players and a galaxy of veterans. The main achievement of the new helmsman is an agreement with Ilkay Gundogan to continue his career in the national team. At the same time, it seems, Mats Hummels finally left the national team, fortunately, he has enough replacements. Quite unexpected is the invitation of Marco Royce, who has not been called up to the national team for almost two years. Well, it was not without losses, and both can be called key. Due to injuries, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller did not come to the camp of the team.

Armenia is the main surprise of the current selection. North Macedonia spoiled the fairy tale a little, which in the last round managed to surprise the Armenians as well (0: 0). Or her Armenians, here, of course, not everything is so simple. The key star of the current convocation is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the star of European football and the undisputed leader of the national team. Traditionally, Armenians have a lot of footballers who are or were related to the RPL. This is goalkeeper Yurchenko with defender Aronian, who played a lot in the Russian championship, and a whole group of current representatives of different leagues – Spertsyan, Koryan, Davidyan, Bayramyan and Geloyan.

Forecast for the match Germany – Armenia

The fact that Armenia will have hard times is clear already now. Ahead of Germany is entirely the stars of European and world football. In this case, coming up with something does not seem to be the best solution. The Germans in any squad on any field must confidently beat Armenia and come out on top. We think that Werner, Havertz, Sane, Gnabry and company know their stuff. Our forecast for the match Germany – Armenia: the victory of Germany and the total goals is over (3.5), the coefficient is 1.80.

