Girlfriends Stars: Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have a house party

Best friends Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift rarely see each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic and busy work schedule, because Taylor worked a lot on new albums, and Selena, in addition to music, is also busy filming new seriesthat take place at the other end of the country. But finally, the friends found time and spent the evening together. Well, almost together, because with them was also a fluffy blue-eyed cat Swift Benjamin Button, who appeared with the singer in 2019.

They took several shots with the cat, demonstrating completely ordinary home looks, although there was a little makeup on the girls’ faces.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift / Instagram Selena Gomez

Taylor chose a gray T-shirt and shorts for a house party with her friend, while Selena chose a black print T-shirt and leggings.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift / Instagram Selena Gomez

“As if I miss this,” – wrote under the photo of Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez / Instagram Selena Gomez

Recall that the girls have been friends for 13 years. They first started communicating when each of them dated the Jonas brothers in 2008.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift / Associated Press

