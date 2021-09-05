Harvey Weinstein spoke sharply about Angelina Jolie

Once one of Hollywood’s top producers, Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a sentence for assault on multiple women. He was accused of harassment by many actresses, including Angelina Jolie. And now, some time after the next trial, Weinstein made a statement through his assistants, in which he denies his connection with the star.

Harvey Weinstein responded to Angelina Jolie’s claims that he tried to rape her when she was just 21 years old. His words were conveyed to TMZ by his assistants: “It’s very clear to me that this was done to increase sales of Angelina’s book. There was never an attack, nor was there an attempt. This is a blatant lie and advertising clickbait, ”said on behalf of the producer.

However, the caustic comment did not end there: “You are Angelina Jolie, I am sure that all men and women in the world are interested in you. Is the whole world attacking you? ”Added the assistants.

As a reminder, Angelina first spoke about her “bad experience” with Weinstein in an email to the New York Times in 2017. Then she wrote: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein as a young man, and as a result, I decided never to work with him again and warn others when they were going to do it. Such behavior towards women in any sphere, in any country is unacceptable. “

And in her interview with the Guardian, she also elaborated on the 1998 situation when she worked with him on Playing From the Heart. According to her, Weinstein tried to attack her when they were left alone, but the actress managed to escape. Later, because of this incident, Jolie even abandoned the movie “Aviator”, because she knew about the involvement of the producer in this project.