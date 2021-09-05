He scored against Russia and earned Tuchel’s praise. Who moved to Loko from Chelsea :: Football :: RBC Sport

On Thursday 2 September, Lokomotiv announced the loan of 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Faustino Angiorin. He has already played in the Champions League and scored against the Russian national team. What is important to know about the newcomer of railway workers – in the material of RBC

Faustino Angiorin

During the summer transfer window, Lokomotiv carried out the largest campaign among Russian clubs – the railwaymen spent a little more than € 30 million on the players. oil deposit”. However, one of the most curious signings turned out to be free. Muscovites have rented 19-year-old midfielder Faustino Angorina from Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, several other clubs claimed the Nigerian, but the footballer chose Moscow thanks to the persuasion of Lokomotiv’s sports and development manager Ralph Rangnik. The contract with Angorin is signed for one year with a buyback option for € 20 million. The buyback option for Chelsea is also spelled out – € 40 million.

Played with Lampard and earned praise from Tuchel

Angorin is a Chelsea graduate. From the age of 7, the footballer has been in the academy system. In the Blues’ youth, Angorin played with Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Rhys James and Billy Gilmore, who already play at the base of the Londoners. In total, Angorin played 28 games for Chelsea in the youth league and scored 11 goals and won the Premier League and FA Cup in the U-18 category.

At the same time, the footballer was involved in the England youth team matches and even crossed paths with the Russians. In 2018, in a friendly match against the Russian national team, he scored with a beautiful long-range shot in the top nine. In total, for the England U18 national team, Angorin played 7 games and scored 4 goals.

With the Chelsea foundation, Faustino began training under Maurizio Sarri, and his debut in the team took place under Frank Lampard. In September 2019, Angorin came on as a substitute in the cup meeting with Grimsby, and six months later he played against Everton in the Premier League. The footballer is already familiar with Russian clubs – in December 2020, Anchorin was included in the starting lineup of Chelsea for the Champions League home match against Krasnodar.

After joining Thomas Tuchel’s club, Angorin continued to train with the base and go out in cup meetings, having played for the Londoners in total in five matches, but failed to score effective actions in the games for the main team.

“From day one, I was very impressed with Ajorin. I am pleasantly surprised by his physical form and ability to keep the ball under pressure. At the moment, he has all the abilities to play and train with the main team at the same level, ”admitted Thomas Tuchel.

However, during the preseason, Angorin failed to prove himself fully due to the coronavirus, and came on as a substitute in only one friendly match. At the same time, in the event of a full-fledged transfer of the footballer to Lokomotiv, Chelsea will retain the priority right to buy out Ajorin.

“Tino is another good guy from the academy, very humble and at the same time completely focused. It’s a pleasure to work with him, ”Tuchel praised the player.

Angorin is a wagon. A footballer can play in three positions at once: attacking midfielder, central midfielder, left midfielder. In the match against Krasnodar, Faustino took the position of the left winger in the 4-3-3 formation and spent 82 minutes on the field. In games for the youth team, Timo played in the G8 position, moving forward as a striker. At the academy, the player was also tried box-to-box as a central midfielder. All these qualities allow Marko Nikolic to use him both as a central midfielder and, if necessary, put him in the position of an attacking midfielder or winger. For the player himself, the transition to a Russian club is an opportunity to gain game practice and experience in playing in European competitions.

The benefits and efficiency of the lease can be assessed after the end of the season in the league and European competitions, but at the moment, the lease of Angorin fully fits into the concept of Ralph Rangnick’s work at Lokomotiv – the club has not signed a single player over 25 years old to the transfer window with the expectation of resale by higher price.