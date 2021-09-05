How to Get 5 Months of Free Apple Arcade and Apple Music Subscription

Apple is great at making equipment, it’s hard to argue with that. But many have questions about services. I think each of you knows people who regularly update their iPhones or tablets without using any of the services. Apple Music, Apple TV +, no thanks. Spotify and Kinopoisk are what I need. And if you can argue with haters of apple smartphones, tablets and other gadgets for a long time, then these guys have iron arguments about Apple’s services. Recently, news appeared on the network that Svyaznoy, together with Apple, offers 5 months of free subscription to Apple Music and Apple Arcade services.

Pros and cons of Apple Music

As much as Apple Music is hated for its poor recommendations and inconvenient interface, many users still prefer Apple’s streaming service as a priority. Indeed, Apple Music has its advantages too. What is it worth only Dolby Atmos and Karaoke Mode,.

Читайте коллег: Почему аксессуары Apple белого цвета.

Almost every song in Apple Music has lyrics. Also, starting with iOS 13, the lyrics are shown in karaoke mode, which is very convenient for the listener. At any moment, by tapping on a specific line or word, the composition starts playing in the right place. No streaming service can compete with Apple here.

And in Cupertino they are far from stupid. Everyone understands that Apple is integrating its services deep into the system so that they are not even chosen. Apple literally forces us to subscribe to them. We recently covered why you should stay on Apple Music and not switch to Spotify. I recommend reading it.

What is Apple Arcade

Apple arcade – a game subscription service for mobile, desktop and other devices from Apple. In principle, you can play without a subscription to this service, especially since there are few games there, however, Apple has prepared a few gingerbread for us here too. Set up traps, so to speak. First, by subscribing to the Apple Arcade service, you can completely eliminate ads and in-app purchases from all games. This is already a huge plus.

Modern games are literally teeming with ad insertions that you can’t refuse. Before, you could pay 600 rubles for a cool project and enjoy cool graphics and an interesting storyline. Now everything is much more complicated. It is more profitable for each developer to insert several advertising banners than to allow the user to pay once. You will see advertising every time you play, which means that you can get more profit from here.

Secondly, I really like the ability to play offline… A couple of years ago, I noticed that if you suddenly disconnect your iPhone or iPad from the Internet, then both of these devices turn into bricks. We are so used to Internet access that we cannot imagine our life without it. Suppose you have suddenly turned off the Internet on your iPhone, what will you do? What will you do? Write about it in our Telegram chat, it will be interesting to read how resourceful our readers are.

And with a subscription to Apple Arcade, great opportunity to play offline… You can download some good games and no longer worry about having nothing to do on the plane or with your grandmother in the country.

Sign up for Apple Arcade

Подписывайтесь на нас в Яндекс.Дзен, там вы найдете много полезной информации из мира мобильных технологий, которой нет на нашем сайте.

In order to subscribe to Apple Music and Apple Arcade for free for 5 months, you need:

Follow this link for Apple Music and this one for Apple Arcade.

Press the button Activate …

… Next, double-click on the power button and scan the face.

We complete the activation by going to the appropriate application.

How to Connect Apple Music for Free

More recently, there was news that Svyaznoy launched a campaign that allows Free subscribe to Apple Arcade and Apple Music services for 5 months… But it should be noted that this will work only for those who have not previously subscribed to the service.

And for those who used the services beforeSvyaznoy offers 2 months of free subscription to the music service and 4 months to Apple Arcade. According to sources, users who are currently subscribed to Apple Music and Apple Arcade will not receive anything. Please note that time of the action is limited… The promotion can end at any time.

Subscribe to Apple Music

And there is one interesting nuance… I have a student subscription to Apple Music, but free 2 and 4 months for services according to this page are still available to me. However, when I am tossed to the Music app to complete the activation, gives an error message… Actually, I already really like the way Apple treats students. We get all the goodies that are possible. Discounted MacBook – please, iPad – no problem. If you want to listen to music at a discount – in Cupertino only for. The only other thing I would like is the opportunity to buy a phone at a discount, but I’m afraid it’s impossible.

Читайте также: Когда уйдёт Тим Кук и кто будет руководить Apple вместо него.

Actually, this is not the first time Apple is giving away an extended free subscription to Apple Music. I remember how two years ago, when I first turned to this service, Elena Temnikova (Russian singer) published a link on her page where you could subscribe to a music service for four months for free, unlike the standard three that Apple itself offers … I think that this action is not the last, but five months still sounds cool.