“I came to the conclusion that I won’t say a word more about the national team”

Match TV commentator Konstantin Genich explained his criticism of the national team for the World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Cyprus (2: 0).

After the match, Genich in his Twitter wrote: “Not a game, but horror! It’s just a disaster. “

– By no means as an excuse or reverse gear, but this tweet was written immediately after the match. Maybe it was even 92-93 minutes – and for the last 30 minutes the Russian national team was simply not allowed to leave their half of the field. When we lost absolutely everything, when the corner went after the corner, when there were enough shots, albeit not very dangerous. And this emotional tweet is a reaction to the events that took place on the pitch.

Yes, it was possible to formulate everything more delicately: that there is a result, but the game is forgotten – and now this is the most important thing. By the mood of the audience who reacted [на твит], It seemed to me that Valery Georgievich only lacked a nimbus for the massive support that was given to him. Then everything would be great.

The feeling that now about the national team is either very good, or not at all. Therefore, I came to the conclusion that I will not say a word more about the national team. At least until the task is completed [в отборе]… Because it is meaningless – your words can be misinterpreted and misinterpreted in one way or another.

By the way, after the match I was on two broadcasts at once – on Match TV and MATCH PREMIER, but, apparently, people do not want to hear or listen at some point. Honestly, I am still slightly shocked by the reaction I received. All the time they are presenting that, they say, you did not tell Cherchesov this, that there was bad football, there was no result, but you allegedly always excused Cherchesov, always defended him and said that the main thing is the result, and the coach himself decides who is needed and what is needed …

But at the same time, no one quotes words from the air [после матча с Кипром], which, probably, really need to be translated and chewed in order to put people in their ears. That there was no criticism of the head coach Karpin, at least from my side, either in terms of the chosen tactics, or the chosen line-up, or how the national team started the match and how then it choked. The only reaction on Twitter was the ending of the match. That’s all, – said Genich.

After five matches, Russia is in 1st place in Group H, gaining 10 points. In the next round, Karpin’s team will host Malta on September 7 at the Opening Bank Arena.

