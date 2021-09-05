“I feel that I’m going to end soon” The legendary Soviet coach died during the match. Why did he predict such a death for himself ?: Summer views: Sports: Lenta.ru

Igor Turchin is the most successful coach in the history of world handball. Kiev “Spartak” under his leadership dominated Europe for 20 years and even got into the Guinness Book of Records. Turchin won the USSR women’s national team twice to the gold medals of the Olympic Games. But the coach had to pay too much for these victories: he died right during the match. Relatives said that this is how Turchin saw the finale of his life and often spoke of imminent death. How a simple physical education teacher became a legendary coach and why his life ended so tragically – in the material of “Lenta.ru”.

This story confirms that you don’t have to be a great player to become a great coach. Igor Turchin was born on November 16, 1936 in the village of Sofievka (at that time part of the Kingdom of Romania, now – Odessa region – approx. “Lenta.ru”) and has never been a professional athlete. He graduated with honors from school, and then entered the Kamenets-Podolsk Pedagogical Institute at the Department of Physical Education.

Turchin did not even think about handball then. He received a red diploma and was going to work as a basketball coach, but there was no suitable bet in the Kiev Youth Sports School, where he was sent by distribution. Instead of basketball, they offered to take the women’s handball section. There was nowhere to go, and Turchin agreed.

I had to start from scratch. The handball department had just opened, there was no team yet, and Turchin himself went to schools, consulted with physical education teachers and invited girls 12-13 years old to train. Could anyone have thought that the team that he eventually managed to assemble will become the best in the future not only in the country, but throughout Europe?

In 1962, on the basis of this team, it was decided to create the Spartak handball club.

Turchin proved himself not only as a talented coach, but also as a good psychologist. Once, when “Spartak” had already had several victories in the republican championships, he arranged a sparring match with Moscow “Trud”, the champion of the USSR. 16-year-old women from Kiev lost crushingly, and this was the strongest blow to their pride.

The girls were crying right in the gym, but Turchin was just waiting for this. The coach gathered the players and gave an inspiring speech: “Remember this match. There are no big victories without defeats. I promise the day will come when we will win the USSR championship. Why is there – and the world, and the Olympics too! Only for this you need to work. And much more than before. “

Handball team “Spartak” (Kiev), 1973 Photo: V. Lysenko / TASS

That match really was a great lesson. The team began to train with double energy and seven years later achieved their first big victory – became the champion of the country. The era of the Kiev club began: over the next 20 years, Spartak was unconditionally the best in the USSR and won the European Champions Cup 13 times. This achievement is noted in the Guinness Book of Records. Until now, there are more trophies than Spartak, no one in handball.

In 1971, Turchin was offered to lead the national team – to combine with work in the Kiev club. The former coach Lazar Gurevich failed to bring the national team to the World Cup and resigned. Turchin began to rebuild the team – the backbone of the new team was made up of Spartak handball players, and two years later this gave the first results. Soviet handball players made their way to the World Cup and won bronze medals. And in 1976, when women’s handball made its debut at the Montreal Olympics, they took gold.

The USSR national team was distinguished not only by skill, but also by the highest discipline. Turchin loved order, did not tolerate delays and made sure that the regime was strictly observed. There is a known case when the USSR men’s handball team, which also won in Montreal, invited the women’s team to celebrate a double victory in their corps in the Olympic village. The girls agreed, but at about 11 pm the phone rang. At the other end of the line was Turchin: “Urgent by the numbers.” Nobody began to argue with the coach.

Four years later, Soviet handball players repeated their success at the Moscow Olympics. In addition, under Turchin, they became two-time world champions and took bronze at the Summer Games in Seoul in 1988.

His wife Zinaida played a huge role in Turchin’s life. They met when the coach was just recruiting a team, the girl was his student. Turchin patiently waited for Zinaida to turn 18, and then made an offer – right on her birthday. This happened in Chisinau after the next match of the USSR championship. The athlete agreed, although her parents were worried about her future husband. “He’s ten years older,” her mother argued cautiously.

He came to work when he was 23 years old. Tall, slender, forelock … Zinaida Turchina wife of coach Igor Turchin, two-time Olympic champion

The team took the news of the marriage with jealousy. At first, Zinaida was not even deliberately noticed on the court and did not give her a pass. “Nothing surprising, because the whole team was in love with Turchin,” she explained. She was very upset, cried every day, and Turchin decided to intervene. He threatened the players in a harsh manner: if this does not stop, the coach and his wife will pack up their things and leave. It worked.

Their tandem proved to be very successful. Zinaida was the conductor of her husband’s ideas. She became the central figure of “Spartak” and the USSR national team, grew to a world star, was recognized as the best handball player of the 20th century. Turchin after the 1976 Olympics was named the best handball coach in the world.

Igor and Zinaida lived in marriage for 28 years, they had two children. After completing her career in 1989, the Olympic champion helped her husband in a new role – she became the second coach in the Kiev club

But there was a downside to success. Turchin was a workaholic, handball was always in the first place for him. “First work, then everything else,” the coach liked to repeat. He did not spare himself neither in training, nor even more so during matches. Turchin was extremely emotional and participated in every episode. He shouted at the players, argued with the referees, rivals, quarreled with the fans … He was often taken out of the hall, shown red cards – this was the only way to cool his ardor. Each game took a lot of strength and energy from Turchin.

At the XXII Olympic Games in Moscow, 1980 Photo: Vladimir Vyatkin / RIA Novosti

This lifestyle could not but affect his health. In 1973, the coach suffered his first heart attack. There were three of them in total. Doctors warned that next time they would not save. The specialist himself understood that, working for wear and tear, he would not last long. “If I die, then only at training or at the game,” he said. And one of his students, three-time world champion, bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Seoul Marina Bazanova told that the coach once directly predicted his death: “I feel that I will soon be finished. Do you know how I’m going to die? On the bench”.

Turchin’s last heart surgery was performed in Norway. It cost 25 thousand dollars, and local patrons paid for it. In return, the coach had to work for three years in one of the Norwegian teams. True, after eight months, the specialist returned to Kiev and again headed his native club. He felt much better, lost weight, freshened up. On November 16, he was preparing to celebrate his 57th birthday.

On November 7, 1993 in Bucharest “Spartak” played the 1/8 final match of the second most important tournament of the continent – the European Handball Federation (EHF) Cup. The rival was the local Rapid.

That day Turchin did not feel well, but was surprisingly calm. During the break, he shivered, but despite this, he managed to give the players instructions for the second half. When the handball players left the locker room, I wanted to follow them. He got up from the bench, threw the bag over his shoulder, but suddenly leaned against the wall and said quietly: “Girls, I’m dying.”

“Spartak” (Kiev) – winner of the European Champions Cup, 1986 Photo: Mikhail Chernichkin / TASS

Zinaida Turchina did not fly to the match, she stayed at home with her children. The former athlete watched the game on TV. She suspected something was wrong when the commentator reported that one of the players became ill. When, after the break, Zinaida saw the tear-stained faces of the Spartak handball players, she immediately understood everything. “I burst into tears. My son Misha, who was in the next room, came running. “Mom, what’s wrong with you?” “- she recalled.

The match was stopped. The organizers called an ambulance, but it arrived only 20 minutes later. Doctors recorded death from a heart attack.

Turchin worshiped handball like an idol. The husband sacrificed for his sake not only health, but also the well-being of the family. And the handball, like a vampire, drank all his blood Zinaida Turchina wife of coach Igor Turchin, two-time Olympic champion

After Turchin’s death, the Spartak handball club got his name. One of the streets of Kiev is named after the coach. Since 1995, in memory of him, an international handball tournament has been regularly held in Ukraine.

During his lifetime, the specialist wrote the book “Game Strategy”. In 1984, the director Vyacheslav Vinnik made the film And the Wonderful Moment of Victory. Turchin and the players of the Kiev team became the prototypes of the main characters of the picture.