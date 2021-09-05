“I heard from people in the know”: David Yaffe shared an insider about God of War for PlayStation 5

Duration of the next game in the series God of war from the team Santa monica studiocurrently being created for consoles Playstation 4 and Playstation 5will be 40 hours. The father of the franchise shared the relevant information with reference to his sources in his personal blog. David Yaffenow not an employee Sony.

Communicating with the audience, Yaffe clarified that now he does not know for certain whether the 40 hour mark is the time required to complete the story content alone, or whether we are talking about the complete passage of the game with all optional activities.

“I heard from people in the know that the duration of the game [новой части God of War] will be 40 hours. The team is aiming exactly at this number. We are talking about the time to complete the passage, including getting a platinum trophy, or is it just an average duration, I don’t know, “explained David Yaffe.

According to the site How Long To Beat, the storyline passage of God of War 2018 took users an average of 20 hours, to complete the game with side activities – just over 30 hours, to unlock all achievements – 50 hours.

Recall that now the new God of War does not have an exact release date. Sony can present the project to the public on September 9 as part of the upcoming PlayStation Showcase 2021 presentation.

