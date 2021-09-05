In a dress and feathers from Chanel: Keira Knightley came to the premiere – style

Hollywood star Keira Knightley came to the presentation of the film in a dress from Chanel

Hollywood actress Keira Knightley, who often prefers outfits from Chanel, since she has been the face of the brand for several years, attended the premiere of the film with her participation in an elegant dress.

The presentation of the film entitled “Colette”, which tells the story of the life of the famous French writer and feminist Sidoni-Gabrielle Colette, played by Kira, took place in Beverly Hills. On this occasion, the actress wore a light-colored dress from Chanel, decorated with feathers and sewing. She complemented the image with silver sandals and looked just amazing.

Keira Knightley Photo: AFP

We will remind, earlier, the American singer Beyoncé made a splash with her outfit. While performing in New Orleans, she wore an emerald-green Balmain dress. On the chest, it was decorated with a huge flower and became a real embodiment of the glamor of the 80s, which is so popular today. The photo posted on Instagram has already collected more than two million likes.