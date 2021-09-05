In Russia, the performance of the Paralympic team in Tokyo was highly appreciated: Olympics: Sport: Lenta.ru

Acting President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov praised the performance of the Russian team at the competitions in Tokyo. He told TASS that the athletes showed a decent result and retained their leading positions at the international level.

“Our team felt serious support and attention and was able to show a decent result, retaining its leading position in the international arena and taking fourth place in the medal standings,” Rozhkov stressed.

He noted that in terms of the total number of awards, the Paralympians surpassed the results of the Games in London in 2012. The acting head of the RPC added that the athletes were pleased with good and sometimes unexpected results.

Rozhkov said that in March 2022, the Russians will compete at the Paralympic Games in Beijing, so they have less than six months left to work and train.

The Russian team won the fourth place in the medal standings of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the Russians won 118 medals. In the piggy bank of Russia at the Paralympics, there are 36 gold, 33 silver, and 49 bronze medals.

The first place was taken by China, in total, the national team has 206 medals (95-60-51). The second place went to Great Britain with 122 medals (41-38-44). The top three was closed by the team from the USA with 103 medals (36-36-31).