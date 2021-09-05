In the Russian national team, the captain was replaced after the match with Croatia :: Football :: RBC Sport

The meeting will take place on September 4, in the last game with Croatia the captain was Georgy Jikia. The national team players decided not to appoint a permanent captain, this question will be open before each new game

Lokomotiv midfielder Dmitry Barinov will captain the Russian national football team in the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cyprus. About it informs press service of the national team.

The meeting will take place on September 4 in Nicosia at the GSP stadium, beginning at 19:00 Moscow time.

For the first time since 2018, Smolov was included in the starting lineup of the Russian national team



Earlier, the captain of “Spartak” Georgy Dzhikia announced the general decision of the team, according to which there will be no captain in the national team in the near future, this issue will be open before each new match.

In the previous qualifying game, which took place on September 1, the Russian national team in Moscow drew with the Croats (0: 0). The captain in this meeting was Jikia.

The Russian national team in September will hold another meeting of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup: against Malta (September 7 in Moscow).

Since 2018, Artem Dziuba has been the team captain; together with Alexander Kerzhakov, he is one of the two top scorers in its history (30 goals). For the September matches, Dziuba did not receive a call to the national team.