Insider reveals details of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles romance

In early January, it became known about a new stellar romance: actress and director Olivia Wilde began dating ex-One Direction soloist, and now a solo performer and actor, Harry Styles. A number of media outlets reported that 36-year-old Olivia broke off the engagement with 45-year-old Jason Sudeikis precisely because of Harry, but, as insiders found out, the 26-year-old artist was not the reason for this separation.

Olivia Wilde Jason and Olivia broke up almost a year ago and her new relationship did not come as a surprise. – said the source, while another insider clarified that “the chemistry between the actors began almost instantly” and that “Olivia attracted Harry with her sharp mind and independent character.” A spark slipped between them on the set of Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Sweetheart, where Styles played one of the roles, replacing Shia LaBeouf, who was fired for indecent behavior, on the set. For the first time in the status of a couple, Olivia and Harry appeared at the wedding of his agent, where the artist introduced her as his girlfriend.

Jason is absolutely devastated that Olivia began dating Harry behind his back. It’s really hard for him to watch them hold hands in public. But he’s more upset than angry and desperate to get her back,

– said the insider. But Olivia herself seems to be seriously carried away by a new romance and, according to the media, has already moved in with Styles.

Harry StylesSudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011, a year later the actor proposed to the actress. The couple’s son, Otis Alexander, was born in April 2014, and in 2016 they had a daughter, Daisy. But their wedding was not destined to come true: in November last year it became known that the celebrities are no longer together. People, citing sources from the circle of stars, said that the gap occurred back in early 2020, and the actors decided to remain friends. This information was confirmed by an insider Entertainment Tonight, noting that there is “no drama” in their breakup.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis with children