Intel CEO: “We’re talking about the threat from AMD, we need to make better products, period” | news

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company has made it its mission to work harder to prevent AMD from closing the gap in the processor market. He spoke about this in an interview with New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferrage.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger: “We’re talking about a threat from AMD, we need to make products better, period! We will make better products, we had a time when we didn’t work hard enough. We will work, work, and work again! Thus, we are entering a period where we will become very competitive. There was a time when we fell behind. Now with Ice Lake, Sapphire Rapids and Diamond Rapids, we are entering a period where we will be very competitive, and in three or four years we will be back on a solid lead again. We are entering a period where we will become more competitive with more suitable products, more dynamic pricing, better market potential, better solutions for cloud customers. So we just have to fight. “

Rumors have surfaced on the web that the new Alder Lake processor family will be unveiled on October 27 at Intel Innovation. In addition, chipsets will be announced that will support these CPUs. According to unconfirmed information, sales of the new line will begin on November 19.