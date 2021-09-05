Intel CEO: “We’re talking about the threat from AMD, we need to make better products, period” | news

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company has made it its mission to work harder to prevent AMD from closing the gap in the processor market. He spoke about this in an interview with New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferrage.
Rumors have surfaced on the web that the new Alder Lake processor family will be unveiled on October 27 at Intel Innovation. In addition, chipsets will be announced that will support these CPUs. According to unconfirmed information, sales of the new line will begin on November 19.