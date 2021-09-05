Interrupted the match between the national teams of Brazil and Argentina in the selection of the World Cup 2022

Representatives of the National Sanitary Inspection Agency (Anvisa) and the Brazilian police have interrupted the selection match for the 2022 World Cup between the national teams of Brazil and Argentina.

The reason for stopping the game was the violation by four players of the Argentine team of the rules of entry into the country. Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendía, Christian Romero and Lo Celso, who play in British clubs, have provided incorrect data on their places of stay in the past two weeks, while those arriving in Brazil from the UK must undergo a 14-day quarantine.

At the moment, the players of the Argentine national team went to the under-stand premises to clarify the circumstances. Brazilians are on the field.

Note, earlier Globo esporte reported that after the petition of the leaders of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for the admission of football players to the game before the authorities, the athletes were allowed to participate in the match. However, at the end of the game, the players had to be taken to the airport separately from the team in order to leave Brazil.

Argentina, after seven matches, is second in the group with 15 points, six points behind leading Brazil.