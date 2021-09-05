Introduced NitroPhone – “World’s Most Secure Android Smartphone”. And he’s like a Pixel 4a on steroids

Android – far from the safest platform in the world, although the security of other platforms is not very high. But this problem can be solved by NitroPhone, which the manufacturer calls “the safest Android smartphone v the world“…

What it is?

If you think NitroPhone is very similar to already existing gadget – then You do not seems. By in fact, this is a boosted Pixel 4a, only running GrapheneOS. The shell was created by the developer and specialist in cybersecurity Daniel Micay.

So, GrapheneOS on NitroPhone offers complete protection against attacks by hackers, spyware, vulnerabilities, unauthorized access and other priblud. This is possible with using the Google Titan M security chip and strong encryption. The smartphone also received a built-in fingerprint sensor, verified boot, automatic emergency switch and encryption PIN code …

Integration with cloud or Google services is not here, but applications are installed in isolation from store. Moreover, they are not may have access to serial numbers of devices, IMEI, ID subscriber, serial numbers SIM cards etc.

V then the same time, open source provides a check for the absence of backdoors. Remote attestation is also possible. This is hardware authentication and the integrity of the software. Also worth noting is the enhanced browser and fast distribution of security updates.

V the rest is the same same Pixel 4a: 5, 81-inch screen, processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 6/128 GB memory, 12, 2 megapixel main camera and battery capacity 3140 mAh s support 18-watt fast charging.

NitroPhone rated in $ 749.

