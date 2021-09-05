iPhone 13 Close, Free Apple Music and Android Lost Alarm Clock – Wylsacom

All week we wondered: why did the summer end so quickly? In this situation, only one thing can please – Apple presentations are coming soon, which means there will be a lot of iPhones, watches and all this! In the meantime, let’s summarize the results of the outgoing week.

Apple

Let’s start by tradition with the official news. Apple has temporarily stopped implementing a system that scans hashes of photos uploaded to iCloud for child porn. About what hashes are and how Apple was going to do it, in our text:

Apple Pulls Off iCloud Child Porn Scanning System in iOS 15

A very cool promotion is available for new users, which gives several free months of subscription to Music and Arcade:

Promotion: Apple Music and Apple Arcade Free Months

Not that the news was official, but an interesting leak showed up on the Ted Lasso series. Or is it still a glitch?

In the series “Ted Lasso” showed a strange iPhone without “bangs”

We expect the presentation of the new iPhones to take place on September 14th. Whether this is true or not, we will find out next Tuesday. In the meantime, let’s share fresh insights about the upcoming Apple Watch line:

Apple Watch Series 7 gets redesigned dials for a larger display

And here is a comparison of the enlarged Series 7 with previous models:

Comparison of sizes of Apple Watch Series 7 with previous generations of smartwatches

By the way, about the presentation:

The dates of the presentations of the iPhone 13, Pixel 6 and Xiaomi 11T have become known

Once again, Russia tried to ban the sale of iPhones. It’s good that nothing came of it:

Russian tried to ban the sale of iPhone because of the SOS button

Transport

Take a look at the most powerful production Mercedes-Benz:

Photo post: the most powerful serial Mercedes

A charming crossover vaguely reminiscent of the illegitimate child of Lada Niva and Kia Soul:

Photo post: Casper is the smallest Hyundai crossover

Probably, Dacia Jogger will show what the next generation Lada Largus will be like:

Renault Group showed the successor to Lada Largus

Photo and video

RED has unveiled a camera that will be used to shoot all future TV series and many films:

RED V-Raptor ST Introduced: Shooting RAW Video in 8K @ 120fps

Fujifilm showed the most affordable medium format camera. If only a dollar were worth 30, like in 2013!

Big Fujifilm presentation: cheapest medium format and many lenses for SF and APS-C

Not quite a review, but a genre close to it. Our author tried out the amazing Fujifilm medium format introduced in February. Ilya thinks this is the best camera of 2021:

Thing of the Day: Fujifilm GFX100S Best Camera of 2021?

Reviews

And here are the real reviews. This week we tried the cool OnePlus:

OnePlus Nord 2 review: a powerful middle school student

We also tested the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 clamshell:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 review: worth your attention

Listened to a HUGE portable Sony speaker, the name of which you will never remember anyway:

Review of the speaker system Sony SRS-XP700

And tested a good robot vacuum cleaner:

Roborock S7 robot vacuum cleaner review: chasing dust

Other texts

Unexpected bug of Spotify users on Android:

Android users are left without an alarm clock

An unexpected burger arrived at the Singapore McDucks:

New McPepper Burger: Black Pepper Cutlets, Onion and Roll

And in the end, let’s share the news from the world of cinema: