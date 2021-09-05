Jan Lammers: An unpredictable Grand Prix awaits us

Jan Lammers, a former Formula 1 driver and now the sporting director of the Dutch Grand Prix, was born in Zandvoort, and it is clear that he has a special relationship with the project that he has been working on for the past several years.

“What we are doing is a unique project. The first two days of the race weekend are behind us and we are very happy with how things are going, ”Lammers told Speedweek. – People come to the circuit in a good mood and disperse with smiles on their faces. Of course, it was just wonderful that on Saturday Max Verstappen managed to win pole position.

If we talk about the sports side, then I foresee that the race will be very entertaining. I think we will see different tactical schemes, and during the Grand Prix they will have to be adjusted, since there will be yellow flags, safety cars, red flags. It will not do without incidents, I am sure of that. I think we will have an unpredictable Grand Prix.

To return Formula 1 to Zandvoort, it was necessary to solve an organizational problem of colossal complexity. We had to overcome many obstacles, we were summoned to court several times, and I believe that the fight in the legal field will continue. But until now, every time we had to participate in proceedings, we left the courthouse with the confidence that we were doing everything correctly and did not violate anything. In addition, we fulfill all the requirements related to Covid-19 ”.

One of the requirements put forward by the Dutch government was that the stands could only be two-thirds full. Those. they are designed for 105 thousand seats, but on each day of the race weekend, the authorities allowed only 70 thousand fans to enter the circuit.

“We have not calculated everything yet, but this decision cost us at least 10 million euros,” said Lammers. – At the same time, we must not forget that we do not receive any financial assistance from the government. It was a hard blow for the project. However, we are not going to complain. We have seen how many problems the people and the economy of the country have caused by the pandemic. And if we were allowed to fill the stands by two-thirds, we consider that the glass is two-thirds full.

We have a long-term project. Of course, we hope that from 2022 and in all subsequent years we will be able to hold our racing holidays with full stands. Next year, we generally want to organize a large-scale festival with a rich musical program. Even if we are quite satisfied with how things are going now, we want it to be even better next time.

We look to the future with confidence. We have a great track, a lot of happy fans, a solid organization. In addition, we set an example of how to take care of the environment – only 2% of spectators came to the circuit in cars. Most of them took the train, came by bike, or came on foot. This is a unique experience for European tracks. “

When Lammers was asked if he was satisfied with the date of the race, because the Dutch Grand Prix takes place just a week after the Belgian stage of the championship, he replied: “It does not bother me, because Formula 1 and the FIA ​​are responsible for the championship calendar. My task is to keep our race in the championship for at least five years. Everything suits us: when we started selling tickets, in just a few days more than a million hits were recorded. “