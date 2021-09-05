Jennifer Lawrence photographed walking with her husband in New York

The couple has not been caught by the paparazzi for a long time.

Jennifer Lawrence has been leading a rather private life lately. Since last year, the actress has enjoyed family relationships with Cook Maroni and rarely gets caught in the paparazzi’s lenses. But the other day, a couple was still filmed when they walked the streets of New York. The couple hid their faces behind protective masks.

Lawrence and Maroney’s romance became known last summer. In February 2019, the couple got engaged, and in September they officially registered the marriage in a New York court. Cooke Maroney is not as public a person as Jennifer, but revolves in stellar circles. He is involved in art and runs the Gladstone Gallery.

In quarantine, Lawrence began to engage in more activist activities. The actress has a position on the board of directors of the anti-corruption organization Represent Us. In June, she launched a Twitter page where she speaks out on behalf of the organization against racial injustice. First, Lawrence raised the topic of injustice in the case of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman who died of eight bullets during a police search of her own apartment.

We must prevent America from continuing to exterminate black women,

– called the actress.

