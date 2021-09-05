Jennifer Lawrence told about her fiancé: “He is the best!”

Jennifer Lawrence / Cook Maroney

The long-awaited premiere of the film “X-Men: The Dark Phoenix” took place yesterday in Hollywood (Russian viewers will be able to see the film already on June 6), in which reporters asked the actors not only about filming and special effects. So, one of the journalists asked 28-year-old Jennifer Lawrence to tell about her fiancé, 34-year-old gallery owner Cook Maroney, and their engagement.

Oh, this decision was very easy for me! He is the best person I have ever met in my life!

– Jennifer shared with a smile on her face.

Jennifer Lawrence

We will remind, the news that the Hollywood star is engaged, appeared in February this year, when during one of the dates of Lawrence and Maroni, the paparazzi managed to photograph a large diamond ring on the actress’s finger. The couple began dating in May last year after they were introduced by their mutual friend Laura Simpson.

In mid-May, Jennifer and Cook also celebrated their engagement. At the party, the actress wore a white dress from the L. Wells bridal collection.

Lawrence’s choice seems to be fully approved by her inner circle as well. So, one of the sources shared with the publication People that Jennifer conquered the character of Cook – he is an absolutely simple person who does not suffer from stellar “quirks”.

He’s a great guy, smart and humorous. And he doesn’t see her just as a Hollywood star, as her other boyfriends have done. Cook is definitely the coolest guy she has met before.

– Insiders echo Lawrence herself.

However, at the premiere of the film, the actress appeared alone – probably, the “simple guy” Cook tries to avoid publicity as much as possible and prefers to spend time with his beloved on secluded romantic walks, rather than under the gun of hundreds of cameras.

Cook Maroney