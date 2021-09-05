Jez Corden: Avowed is not in production hell

This week co-founder and former employee Obsidian Entertainment Chris Avellone stated on Twitter that the studio’s role-playing game Avowed lost several key developers. For example, the lead writer and art director, according to him, was allegedly transferred to work on Grounded, and the game director was demoted and replaced by another. The developer made it clear in every possible way that the project ended up in a production hell, but his words were denied.

In correspondence with users on this topic, the portal editor Windows Central Jez Corden toldthat information about troubles with the game is not true. Moreover, the journalist heard from people in the studio that Avellone’s comments were considered “laughable” …

It is also worth adding here that after leaving Obsidian in 2015, Chris Avellone left the studio in not very good terms and more than once spoke impartially about his former employer. In particular, when Microsoft bought Obsidian, Avellone called the studio’s management disgusting and called for a breakdown of the top as a condition for their potential collaboration. Some players believe that they have discredited themselves with their comments and urge not to believe his statements too much.

Avowed was introduced last year for the Xbox Series X / S and PC. The project, apparently, is already in a playable state, but according to media reports, it will not be released until 2023.

