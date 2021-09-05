“Karpin is the antipode of Cherchesov, his own on the board. Easily makes contact, is simple and understandable, ”reports the Sports Psychologist – Football

Sports psychologist Vadim Gushchin spoke about the reaction of fans to criticism of the Russian national team led by Valery Karpin.

– Why do people react so painfully to criticism of their idol?

– They should react to the criticism of the idol that way. Another question – why is Karpin an idol?

– Why?

– Unlike Cherchesov, he is, as they say, his own in the board. He easily makes contact, he is simple and straightforward, does not shy away from answers, and if he does, then in the style of our fans. The famous “Well?” may also come from the mouth of some fan.

Karpin is the antipode of Cherchesov. Cherchesov never let fans in his career. This can be interpreted in different ways, but hardly people liked it.

– It’s clear.

– Let’s look at our other coaches: Yuri Pavlovich Semin, Leonid Viktorovich Slutsky – these people love fraternizing with fans. They are simple and affordable, which means they are popular.

Accordingly, Valery Georgievich Karpin is also popular with us. Please note that popularity is not always associated with professional success. If Yuri Pavlovich Semin is a successful coach, then Leonid Viktorovich Slutsky is doubtful, at least in the national team.

– Yes, but the fans love them.

– Recently, around the coaches of the football team, we have been discussing not so much professional success, a professional question and not always accessible to fans, but discussing how sympathetic they are to this or that character.

Valery Georgievich has a big credit of trust, there are even memes: “Let Valera work”, “Valera, we believe”. This speaks of his popularity.

Neither Gazzaev nor Cherchesov has such popularity. And, accordingly, I am sure that in case of failure the fans would not defend them.

And in the situation with Karpin, they actually attacked the fans. They did not understand how high-quality or low-quality the game was. Since the score is in favor of the Russian national team, what complaints can there be against the coach? The coach has been working recently, a well-known anecdote sounds: “If something is wrong, blame the previous one,” said Gushchin.

