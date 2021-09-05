Karpin was dissatisfied with the game of the Russian national team in the match against Cyprus – Gazeta.ru

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin criticized the players of the national team for playing in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Cyprus.

“The game, to put it mildly, did not please, except for the first 15 minutes. What then happened before the 60th minute – plus or minus, after it – very bad “, – quotes Karpin “Championship.com”.

The meeting between the national teams of Cyprus and Russia, which took place in Nicosia on September 4, ended with the victory of the guests with a score of 2: 0. Among the winners, Alexander Erokhin and Rifat Zhemaletdinov distinguished themselves. Fedor Smolov scored two assists. ! conducted a text online broadcast match.

After five rounds, the Russian national team is in the lead in the group H table, ahead of Croatia in additional indicators.

In the next match, the Russian team will face the Malta national team. The match will take place on September 7 in Moscow at Spartak’s home stadium Otkrytie Arena.

Previously Smolov spoke about the victory over the Cyprus team in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.