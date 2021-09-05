Khabib Nurmagomedov: Posner is a favorite journalist. Dud – a lot of hype, not my format. Urgant – just “ha-ha” – 09/05/2021

A source: RIA News”

On Saturday in Almetyevsk, the next tournament of the promotion of Khabib Nurmagomedov – Eagle FC (EFC) took place. In the main fight of the evening, heavyweight Vladimir Daineko scored ex-fighter UFC Anthony Hamilton, and before that passed grappling fight between ex-champion ASV Featherweight Champion Yusuf Raisov and Murad Machaev (draw). After the end of the tournament, Khabib answered questions from journalists.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Хабиб Нурмагомедов: ПОЧЕМУ ОТКАЗАЛ ДУДЮ - «Познер и Дудь РАЗНЫЕ УРОВНИ» / «Нам интересен ШЛЕМЕНКО!»" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/On8cu3VmU0I?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

16 tournaments per year

– You didn’t seem to be impressed ground and pound Daineko.

– No, I was impressed. I just thought that the judge overexposed – it was possible to stop the fight earlier, since there were many unanswered strikes.

– Daineko and Ergashev deserve a title fight?

– They have to fight, because Rizvan Kuniev will fight in the Contender Series. If he wins and enters the UFC, he will leave the title. This fight [между Дайнеко и Эргашевым] we want to do in Dubai around December 11th. We are currently negotiating – in two weeks we will have confirmation [по поводу проведения турнира в Дубае]…

</p> <p style="width:100%;height:0;position:relative;;display: inline-block;" class="viqeo-embed viqeo-horizontal viqeo-embed--1923271f1cf60a692a25" data-vnd="1923271f1cf60a692a25" data-profile="410" data-aspectratio="0.5625"> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://cdn.viqeo.tv/embed/?vid=1923271f1cf60a692a25" width="100%" height="100%" style="position:absolute;" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe> </p> <p> An error occurred during download.

– Will it be a joint tournament with UAE Warriors?

– No, we are doing this tournament ourselves. It will be EFC 44, I guess.

– Did you like the fight between Raisov and Machaev and will there be similar fights in the EFC?

– Well, depending on what names – in general, it would be interesting. As for the fight – according to the rules, there was a draw, but Yusuf was more active. Of course, it affected that Murad had not performed for a long time, he lacked competition. Raisov is younger, there was more fire in him. I may be wrong, but Murad’s furuncle popped out on his hand – although I don’t think it affected.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="ЮСУФ РАИСОВ - РЕВАНШ с Резниковым, UFC, бой по боксу, Бетербиев / Интервью после СХВАТКИ с Мачаевым" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hvYKmujldWA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

– Today, Machaev, in fact, represented the school of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Didn’t want to go out and show Yusuf, whose school is stronger?

– No. I finished the competition a long time ago, leave me alone. We have good guys in the hall. If there are some interesting confrontation, then let’s do it. it [грэпплинг] not everyone likes it. But I think grappling fights add a certain flavor. Much depends on the region. I think people in Almetyevsk do not understand grappling. But in Moscow or Dagestan it will be more understandable – there people understand the rules. Therefore, you need to proceed from the location.

– Is there an option that Raisov will perform in the EFC not according to the grappling rules, but according to the MMA rules?

– It needs to be discussed. We are interested in such fighters as Eduard Vartanyan, Raisov. Alexander Shlemenko – would be very interesting to us, because we have good fighters in his weight: Santos, Artur Huseynov, our champion (Faridun Odilov. – Approx. “SE”). We are also negotiating with American fighters. I think by the end of the year we will have 5-6 such signatures. Today there was a fight between Daineko and Hamilton, it was an intriguing confrontation, there was a stir.

It is also worth noting that, as I headed the league, we held 12 tournaments in less than a year (Nurmagomedov acquired the promotion last November – Approx. “SE”). And when we hold a tournament in Dubai on December 11, it turns out that we have done 15-16 tournaments in a year. More tournaments are held only by the UFC. I believe that this is a very big contribution to the development of sports and to the fighters who are provided with a platform so that they perform and become better. We also want to give a prize to the best fighter in the league at the end of 2021. Let’s see who it will be – I myself am very interested. We will award a cash prize and any a souvenir.

“Fan Attack”

– About the previous tournament in Nizhny Novgorod. The video “Khabib was attacked by a fan” went viral. Were you really attacked or just wanted to take a picture?

– He wanted to take a picture – he stumbled (laughs).

– Yes, we took a picture. His campaign was not allowed. He saw that I was leaving and decided to take a picture. I was told he stumbled. I myself did not see – I had my back to him.

– Another such moment: you are there for some reason NSromali.

– That day in the morning I fought with Zubaira Tukhugov and injured my leg. There are such moments – everything is fine.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="Фанат напал на Хабиба" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FST92PxIdns?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

Shlemenko

– Have negotiations with Shlemenko already begun?

– I have already named those who are interesting, and our guys are in touch with him. But I’m also in touch with him. But I think it’s wrong [самому вести переговоры со Шлеменко]… Must be some professional distance. Personally, I would like to see the fight between Shlemenko and Huseynov. We are planning to hold a big tournament in November in Moscow – the announcement will be coming soon.

They are both stylistically interesting, both very experienced, they know them. This will be a confrontation between the Caucasian school and the Siberian one. School versus school is always interesting. I personally would love to watch such a fight.

– What fight would be the main one for the tournament in Dagestan?

– Well – Shlemenko against Huseynov. This fight can be fought everywhere. I think Shlemenko will gladly come to Dagestan again. He had already scouted the situation and roughly understood what was where. (laughs)…

Makhachev

– Do you have any worries before the fight between Islam Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos?

– There is. Because Dos Anjos is very experienced, he fought with many guys. Who was his last rival?

“Did you fight Felder?” A, Yes Yes. Five rounds are the same.

Look, he fought me, fought Kamaru Usman, Covington, Felder. Then with a bunch of fighters … Alvarez. He has a lot of experience. In such big battles, experience is a trump card in your pocket. How do I see this fight? I would like Islam to knock him down in the first rounds, a little gave him this fighting pressure. It will be great if Islam can finish it on the ground. Because I don’t remember to dos Aniosa somebody finished on the ground. There was domination, but there was no finish. The same Covington, the same Kamaru, fight with me. We dominated him on the ground, but there was no finish. I think if Islam squeezes and becomes the first to succeed, then this will be a very large application.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTafZTLsEUJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

Cristiano, Messi, Ronaldo, Champions League final in Moscow

– Cristiano Ronaldo told you a month ago about his transfer to Manchester United. Can you tell us more about this dialogue? And there was no desire to advise him to return to Real Madrid.

– Somehow I don’t want to reveal a personal conversation either. He said that he was bored in Italy, that he would like to go to England. Well, really, for me too, when I watch Italian matches, well … I’m not that kind of a fan. I don’t have to switch English matches. There, any team can give a spectacle.

Read also

– Do you think that Ronaldo is cooler than Messi?

– Yes, I think so.

– Messi also plays very well – he is one of the best in history. It seems to me that in terms of the game they are approximately equal. But Cristiano has more charisma.

– And Cristiano or Critter?

– (Laughs) My childhood is Critter. Let’s pick both. I’ve watched Critter all my life when he played in 1998, 2000, 2003. Even when I was 6-7 years old. He didn’t have much of a peak due to permanent injuries. Maybe from 1996 to 2005. In 2005, it was already over. Consider that he played somewhere 8-9 years old. It was very interesting, but Cristiano has been at the top for 17 years. Back in 2004, he played in the Euro final and was one of the best there. It’s 2021 now, and he still scores. This phenomenon has never been seen in football. When did Messi start? 2005-2006? Even later.

– In 2007, he scored the same goal for Getafe – in the style of Maradona, when he scored five.

– But in 2007 he did not win [Лигу чемпионов]… In 2007 Milan won. Who won in 2005?

– Liverpool.

– Barcelona.

– Well, Messi had nothing to do with it?

– I had absolutely nothing to do with it. There was another person [Роналдиньо]…

– In 2009, Barcelona won.

– So I think that Messi is at his peak somewhere 12 years old, and Cristiano is 17 – different levels. Differently can be judged. There are people who compare Messi and Ronaldo, Real Madrid and Barça, Mercedes and BMW. My personal opinion is that Cristiano is cooler.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTNwIEFsZwW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

– Did you call the quarterfinals Manchester – Real Madrid 4: 3 the craziest match in the history of football?

– What matches would you include in the top 3?

– Liverpool – Milan in 2005. I was looking at the sea, there was a big screen. Manchester – Real in 2003. The 2006 World Cup final turned out to be very interesting and intriguing for me, when France lost to Italy on penalties, and Zidane received a red card.

Read also

– Who were you rooting for?

– For France.

– Think that due to Zidane. I liked him more. In general, there were more players in the French national team that I sympathized with. Well, then – this incident [Зинедин Зидан ударил головой Марко Матерацци]…

– It happened that the next day after the defeat of your favorite team, they could not do anything at all, were killed by this failure?

– This, probably, was not. But it was a shame when I didn’t get to the match (laughs).

– Who played?

– 2008. I flew to Moscow for amateurs to compete, and the Champions League final “Manchester” – “Chelsea” took place there. Before the matches of Anji we could buy tickets through dealers. There [перед финалом Лиги чемпионов] I wanted to do the same, but the prices were cosmic. At that time, it was generally out of reach for me. And for the Anji match you could still brotherly go in (laughs) – launched. I also had such outputs. I remember 1999, when you do 3-4 laps to enter.

<iframe loading="lazy" title="ХАБИБ НУРМАГОМЕДОВ разносит журналистов: "Из вас никто не смог меня раскрыть!"" width="840" height="473" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GsNdTv-YPcE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe> An error occurred during download.

Posner, Dud, Urgant

– Last time you said that there was not yet a journalist who could reveal you. Do you have a favorite journalist?

– Who asks good questions? Yes there is.

– Posner. I very often watch his conversations with serious people. He also has serious people. Basically, in age – accomplished personalities. This is what happens to me. It is interesting for me to listen to him, he tries to psychologically break. And he is like that – equipped in history. It would be interesting with him [пообщаться]…

Read also

– With Dude … Well, he has more hype. Not my format. Honestly, if you compare them, Posner is a different level.

– Have you had any suggestions?

– It was not from Posner. But I would gladly accept it.

– Why was Yuri Dudyus denied an interview?

– As such, there was no refusal. It was just that at that time there was preparation, it just didn’t work out. Somebody offered before somehow fight. With Conor, yes (the fight took place in October 2018.- Approx. “SE”). This I can now hand out interviews. And before I didn’t distribute, I tried not to be emotionally diffused. Anyway these interviews take energy away. And with Posner I would love to record an interview.

– Ivan Urgant probably called you?

“We weren’t at his place, were we?” They weren’t … I don’t seem to have invited you. Do not know. Urgant does not interview as such.

– At Peter Jan’s?