Khabib Nurmagomedov told why he did not give an interview to Yuri Dudy

Former UFC Lightweight Champion, Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov told why he did not give an interview Yuri Dudyuand also named his favorite journalist.

“Why did Dudyu refuse? In fact, there was no refusal. There was simply not enough time, preparations were underway. It seems Conor was offered. I didn’t give out interviews then, as now, I tried not to be emotionally diffused. Interviews are taking away energy, but at that time I did not want to. He has more hype there. Not my format.

Compared to Posner, this is a different level. There were no offers from Posner, but I would accept it with pleasure. He is my favorite journalist. I watch a lot of his conversations with people, and these are always serious people, aged, accomplished personalities. I’m interested. The way he asks questions: he tries to break psychologically, I can feel it. He also knows history well. It would be interesting for me to talk to him.

Urgant? I wasn’t? Didn’t seem to have called. I do not remember. But he doesn’t seem to have quite an interview there. And, everything, I remembered. Show! Well, I don’t think this is an interview. It’s just “ha-ha”, – quotes the words of Khabib Sport24.