Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to divorce

However, the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” is waiting for her husband to “end his manic period.”

The famous model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is seriously thinking about a divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West. Writes about this Page Six.

Kim and Kanye disagreed. An anonymous source close to the couple said that the breakup was initiated by Kardashian, outraged by West’s words about their daughter North and her husband’s position on abortion. Kanye decided to become the president of the United States and arranged a meeting with voters. However, things didn’t go very smoothly. The rapper insulted the memory of Harriet Tubman, a famous fighter against slavery, and gave out the details of his personal life with Kim from the stage.

The situation was aggravated by the rapper’s bipolar disorder. “Kim has already prepared everything, but she is waiting for Kanye to end his manic period,” the source said.

Kim Kardashian with children

However, this is not the first time a couple has filed for divorce. West previously said that he had already tried to divorce his star wife.

And before that, Kanye told me that he offered his wife an abortion. At that time, the rapper was actively involved in music and was not ready to become a father.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014, a year after the birth of their daughter North. In total, the couple has four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Sami.

The last spat between the spouses took place on September 18, when West staged a “performance”, urinating on his Grammy awards, burst into a tirade on Twitter at the address of the editor-in-chief of the Forbes edition and published his personal phone number. The rapper was banned from this social network, and the paparazzi filmed Kim leaving their apartment.

All photos: Instagram kimkardashian

She did not comment on her husband’s escapades, but a few days later she appeared on the beach near her mansion in Calabasas, California, where she spends time with her children.