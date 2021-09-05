Kim Kardashian is not happy with the political ambitions of her husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

What happens in the marriage of 39-year-old Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old Kanye West lately resembles a real series with a ready-made plot. Now the couple, whose marriage seems to be broken, are trying to save their relationship on a private island, where they flew a few days ago.

The rapper, who last month applied to register for the US presidential election, has made it clear that he is going to run for the presidency, the source said. However, his wife, who always supports her husband, does not share his decision this time.

Kim is not happy with all of this. But ultimately that’s not what she’s focusing on right now. She just wants to do what’s best for their children. And now she thinks that finding a way to save the marriage is the best thing about this situation,

– said the insider.

He added that the TV star was very tired of everything that was happening, and lately it was difficult for her to think clearly, torn between work, children and new outbreaks of bipolar disorder in her husband.

Despite the fact that Kanye applied for the election against the background of exacerbating his bipolar disorder, he has already enlisted the support of representatives of the Republican Party, who are trying to get his name on the ballots in many states, as well as lawyer Donald Trump. West himself, whose victory in the elections is in principle impossible, given that his candidacy will not be presented in the ballots of many states, nevertheless set out to win, which he announced on his Twitter the day before.

Trump speaks rather complimentary about his “rival” and says that he likes Kanye.

But Kim, according to sources, is very concerned about her husband’s mental health and wants him to seek proper help. Kanye does not listen to his wife’s advice and requests.