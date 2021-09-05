Kim Kardashian lit up panties in a dress with an open neckline: hot photos

Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe is full of items from premium brands. The star decided to support the first collection of 35-year-old designer Matthew Williams for the French fashion house Givenchy. On her Instagram profile, a celebrity with an audience of 190 million showed one of the hottest looks in the lineup.

Read also Posed topless: Elsa Gosk covered her bare breasts with her hands – hot photo

So, Kim Kardashian appeared in a tight black satin dress of maxi length. Despite the long sleeves and closed neckline, the outfit is too revealing thanks to the neckline that exposes the entire back. Therefore, the secular lioness did not put on a bra, but she added shocking and eroticism.

The star wore a red thong, which looked extremely defiant on an open back. In luxurious poses, she accentuated not only panties, but also appetizing buttocks. She complemented the look with a large black bag also from Givenchy and a massive gold necklace. For these hot home shots, Kim Kardashian did flawless evening makeup in chocolate shades and a luxurious styling, styling her long hair perfectly straight.



Kim Kardashian lit panties / Instagram Photo / @kimkardashian



Kim Kardashian lit panties / Instagram Photo / @kimkardashian